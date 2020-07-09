Education Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Thursday that he intends to appoint former IDF Col. Amit Edri as director-general of the Education Ministry.
Edri holds a bachelor's degree in social sciences (economics, sociology and political science) from Bar-Ilan University and a master's degree in public policy management from Tel Aviv University.He retired from the IDF in 2013 with the rank of colonel after 26 years of service. In his various positions in the army, Edri commanded the Logistics Officers course, where he trained hundreds of officers, working to promote and integrate officers into the field system. He also commanded the Southern Command logistics system during Operation Cast Lead.
Upon his release from the IDF, Edri turned to the private sector, was a partner in establishing a company and led it as CEO. In addition, he has served as a manager in three government ministries - Construction and Housing, Integration and Aliyah, and Education.
Since Gallant was appointed Education Minister, Edri has been leading the Department of Education's strategy for the reopening of schools during the coronavirus outbreak, and in doing so has been tasked with the issues of remote digital learning and Gallant's policy of administrative flexibility for school administrators.
Edri comes into the position after the former director-general, Shmuel Abuhav, stepped down in late June.