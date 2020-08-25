Education Ministry official: We don’t produce computers

With seven days to go before the school year is meant to begin on September 1, hundreds of thousands of Israeli children will not be able to study remotely as the COVID-19 outline demands because they don’t have computers. This despite the Prime Minister’s Office committing to making Israel a nation with a computer for each child in 1996.When Education Minister Yoav Gallant addressed the Knesset Education Committee this month, he said that the solutions offering Israeli children remote-learning options during COVID-19 “won’t be perfect.” “We didn’t buy any computers or smart-phones yet because we didn’t have the budget to do it,” Vice-Head of Distant Learning at the Education Ministry Ofer Rimon told The Jerusalem Post. “We don’t produce computers.”“What we have been doing,” he said, “is to create a team of 15 persons who are in touch with 256 local councils and discuss with each school in the country what their needs are. So that the second the budget is wired we can run with it.”“Don’t forget,” he told the Post, “after the first wave of making sure schools and students have such means we will need to hand out more because there will be gaps between what we know now and the reality on the ground. We’re preparing for that too; we’re talking about 5,200 schools.”The ministry intended to purchase 72,000 computers by the end of the first semester and the rest by the end of the school year. It also intended to fully sponsor purchases for local councils that are without means. The goal is having one computer for every four students. More affluent local councils will pitch in for 15% of the cost.In addition to allowing students to borrow a school-owned computer for home study, each class is meant to have a computer and a high-speed web connection and access to advanced educational programs. Including online content and programs to help teachers monitor the progress of each student, Rimon said. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });Among Arab-Israeli students, 120,000 don’t have a home computer. Among ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) students the number is even higher with 127,000 not having one. The ministry means to meet that demand by buying 64,000 ‘kosher’ smartphones, meaning blocked to any non-educational usage.When asked, Ofer explained that out of 1,600 Haredi schools roughly 10% requested to be included in the national outline and the rest requested that educational content will be provided in an audio format, hence the choice of a smartphone. Ofer also hinted at a third option, a closed network of computers serving only haredi students, as a possible future option now being explored.“We are closely working in dialog with that sector,” he told the Post, “our goal is not to subdue them with technology. It is to allow them to use technology to teach according to their values in the best way they know how.”So far, 50,000 education workers underwent training to teach remotely and 2,500 schools are meant to provide their teachers with 30 hours of in-depth training on that topic.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu committed in 1996 that “each child will have a computer.” In the 24 years that passed since, that goal hasn’t been reached.Ten years ago, the education minister at the time, Gideon Sa’ar, launched a NIS 5 billion program designed to reach a ratio of one computer for each four students, that goal was later adjusted to one computer per class. That landmark was never reached.Israel faces a general problem with doing “serious long-term work which doesn’t offer immediate political gains,” Shoresh Institution President and Tel Aviv University Prof. Dan Ben-David told the Post.“All this is happening in a country deeply polarized” between the haves and have-nots.“Let’s say poor people do buy a computer for this school year,” he said. “What computer will they buy? Will they have high-speed internet and the programs they need? When the machine freezes, can they fix it? The Education Ministry can’t answer all these issues. You can’t just throw a computer on this complex reality and say “there you go – problem solved.”When asked about the failure of a generation of effort to ensure each child will have access to a computer, he pointed to half a century of failing to open a light-rail service in Tel Aviv.“We’re good at funding those who scream loudest and exert the most political pressure,” he said. “Long-term planning and implementation has been absent since the 1970’s.”