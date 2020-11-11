The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education Ministry presents next stage of return-to-school plan

As of Tuesday, 1,366 kindergarteners and students were infected with the coronavirus.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 11:33
A masked student raises her hand on her first day back in school, November 1, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A masked student raises her hand on her first day back in school, November 1, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Education Ministry presented a plan for the next stage of the return to school amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, which will allow elementary school and 11th and 12th grade students to return to physical classes in at least some capacity if it is approved by the coronavirus cabinet.
The Education Ministry has also opened a new control center with new technological systems and 100 employees to continuously process information from the field and the Health Ministry and closely monitor and handle infection rates in the school system on different levels.
As of Tuesday, 1,366 kindergarteners and students were infected with the coronavirus, according to an update by the Education Ministry. Some seven schools and 209 kindergartens were closed due to infection rates.
Here is what parents and students could expect if the plan is approved:
>First and second grades will learn in full classes, five days per week for five hours each day.
>Third and fourth grades will learn without any changes, with students learning in set groups of up to 20 students, five days per week for five hours each day.
>Fifth and sixth grades will learn in set groups of up to 20 students, at least three days per week for at least 14 hours each week. No transfers may occur between groups.
>11th and 12th grades will learn in groups of up to 20 students, at least two days per week. Students may only pass between up to two groups.
>Afternoon care will be allowed for first and second grade students on condition that they stay within the classes they were present in during school, without any transfer between groups.
>Educational activities will be allowed outdoors with up to 19 students. Social meetings will be allowed in open areas in groups of up to 19 students and one teacher for students in seventh to 10th grades who will not be able to return to physical classes as part of the new plan.
>Increasing the number of students in a group beyond 20 students will be allowed in exceptional cases, as long as the total number of the larger group does not include more than 10% of the existing classes from before the decision to increase. Increases to 22 students can be approved by the director-general of the Education Ministry while increases to 24 students can only be approved by Education Minister Yoav Gallant.
>Each teacher may teach in up to four different groups of students.
>Sports and gym teachers may teach more than four different groups of students as long as classes are held outdoors or in a sports hall while wearing a mask and keeping at least two meters from students.
>School buses will continue as they are without changes according to regulations approved in the past for school buses during the coronavirus period.
>The Education Ministry recommends setting aside additional rooms for teachers to be present in outside of classes in order to prevent crowding in the teachers' room.
>Day trips will be allowed to educational institutions which are allowed to function according to Health Ministry regulations, subject to trip regulations for the coronavirus period. Regulations concerning allowing a security guard and medic to accompany such trips will be made in the future.
>Frontal Hebrew classes for new immigrants and students in the Naale program will be allowed in groups of up to 20 students subject to guidelines made for Hebrew studies for immigrants in grades 5-12 for the coronavirus period.
>The education system will emphasize Health Ministry rules and recommendations including wearing masks, ventilating classrooms, social distancing and personal hygiene.
>External operators and anyone who is not an integral part of the school staff will not be allowed into the school, except for specified exceptions. Psychologists from the educational psychological service of the local authority of the educational institution will be allowed to enter the school.


Tags education education ministry Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Everyone should get the coronavirus vaccine, and it should be law By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN
Micah Halpern Cheering for Biden is followed by antisemitic slurs towards Jews - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
My Word: James Bond and politically challenging times By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by