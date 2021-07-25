Education Ministry unveils plan for school year under COVID

Widespread testing, including serological testing to verify children who already have antibodies against the virus, will represent the key to contain infections and mass quarantines.

According to the plan, the school year will open in a normal way for all ages, from pre-school to high school. Contrary to what happened last year, children will not be divided in capsules but will study will all their classmates.

In addition, schools will function in person regardless of the color of their municipality: in the past, schools in cities or neighborhoods classified as red or orange under the Traffic Light System devised by the Health Ministry would switch to remote learning.

Individual schools would close only in case of widespread outbreaks among their students with a decision by the district authorities and the local health authorities.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

However, mass testing will be organized for schools in red areas – and when possible also in local areas.

In addition, the ministry is proposing to create a special quarantine outlined tailored for the education system.

The Education and Health ministries will run a pilot for an isolation period of 48 hours for students and teachers who are exposed to a verified case but text negative.

Moreover, a widespread operation to carry out serological tests on schoolchildren to verify the presence of antibodies in their blood to allow them to avoid quarantine in case of exposure.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and the ministry’s Director General Yigal Slovik stressed the importance of returning to in person learning as a tool to strengthen children’s resilience and to reduce the social and emotional damages caused by prolonged lockdowns and long periods learning remotely.