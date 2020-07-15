Education Ministry VS COVID-19: digital schools in the works

The Education Ministry is working to assure that schools across the country will open as usual on September 1 and has appointed Prof. Dan Arieli, an expert on behavioral economics, to lead a special advisory team to reach that goal. Another team member is Moshe Tor-Paz, who was one of the runners up for the position of Education Ministry director -general before Amir Adri was picked for the position. Should the nation face an unprecedented outbreak, Tor-Paz is working on creating its first-ever full-time digital school, the Marker reported on Tuesday. The Z School offers several important changes beyond offering students the chance to study from home during a lockdown. Subjects are taught in one-day units, not broken down to various classes, meaning that the day is spent on one major subject.Virtual classes will serve up to a dozen pupils and educators will focus on nurturing and helping them grow as much as teaching them skills and information. For example, while 95% of the classes will be available online, students will be obligated to do community work once a week – and their educators will visit them, in their homes, once a year. Tuition fees are expected to be lower than with classroom education, because digital teaching dispenses with buildings and property taxes, and parents will not be obligated to purchase textbooks since the materials will be online. Conducted in virtual space, the school will be open to any young person in the country regardless of where they reside. Claiming that, in case of emergency, they could expand to teach even 300,000 students, Tor-Paz said that “even if the Teachers Unions will decide not to open this year – we could” – hinting perhaps at the recent legal victory of the unions over Education Minister Yoav Gallant’s efforts to have them teach during summer break without extra pay. The ministry already operates the Virtual High School, which offers online courses in math, citizenship and physics. But these subjects are meant to be offered to students who attend frontal classes and their schools don’t have teachers trained to teach that subject. The virtual school – the first of its kind in the country – is meant for the Z generation. Born between the mid-90’s and the early 2000’s, they are digitally savvy and at home with the Internet and social media. Education Minister Yoav Gallant presented his guidelines to the top committee of his ministry on Wednesday, saying that his plan is intended to “actively prevent infections within the school system” and not to simply respond to outside situations. Gallant added that, when the nation faces dire unemployment figures, “every day in which the schools are closed costs the economy NIS 300 million.” Breaking down the possible outbreak scenarios into three basic groups – light, moderate and severe – the minister explained that students will need to attend school at least once a week in each group. Offering a scaled response, the plan offers those from grades 5-12 more online study options should the coronavirus pandemic situation get worse. Grades 1-4 are to be divided into small study groups to lower possible infection among students, with plans to have the groups study in their own spaces at all times if the outbreak would worsen. Kindergarten children will be offered extensive protective gear, such as plexiglas walls built into the school to ensure children won’t contact one another, as well as extra educational staff. Some issues need to be resolved, such as who will pay for the high-speed Internet infrastructure needed if schools are to hold so many online classes, and who will provide computers to a fifth of the nation’s children who do not have one at home, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.