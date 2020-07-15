The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Education Ministry VS COVID-19: digital schools in the works

The ministry gears up to carry out its September 1 goal of fully operational schools.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 15, 2020 16:53
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
Anais, a student at the International Bilingual School (EIB), attends her online lessons in her bedroom in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 20, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES/FILE PHOTO)
The Education Ministry is working to assure that schools across the country will open as usual on September 1 and has appointed Prof. Dan Arieli, an expert on behavioral economics, to lead a special advisory team to reach that goal. Another team member is Moshe Tor-Paz, who was one of the runners up for the position of Education Ministry director -general before Amir Adri was picked for the position. 
Should the nation face an unprecedented outbreak, Tor-Paz is working on creating its first-ever full-time digital school, the Marker reported on Tuesday. 
The Z School offers several important changes beyond offering students the chance to study from home during a lockdown. Subjects are taught in one-day units, not broken down to various classes, meaning that the day is spent on one major subject.
Virtual classes will serve up to a dozen pupils and educators will focus on nurturing and helping them grow as much as teaching them skills and information. For example, while 95% of the classes will be available online, students will be obligated to do community work once a week – and their educators will visit them, in their homes, once a year. 
Tuition fees are expected to be lower than with classroom education, because digital teaching dispenses with buildings and property taxes, and parents will not be obligated to purchase textbooks since the materials will be online. Conducted in virtual space, the school will be open to any young person in the country regardless of where they reside.     
Claiming that, in case of emergency, they could expand to teach even 300,000 students, Tor-Paz said that “even if the Teachers Unions will decide not to open this year – we could” – hinting perhaps at the recent legal victory of the unions over Education Minister Yoav Gallant’s efforts to have them teach during summer break without extra pay. 
The ministry already operates the Virtual High School, which offers online courses in math, citizenship and physics. But these subjects are meant to be offered to students who attend frontal classes and their schools don’t have teachers trained to teach that subject. The virtual school – the first of its kind in the country – is meant for the Z generation. Born between the mid-90’s and the early 2000’s, they are digitally savvy and at home with the Internet and social media.
Education Minister Yoav Gallant presented his guidelines to the top committee of his ministry on Wednesday, saying that his plan is intended to “actively prevent infections within the school system” and not to simply respond to outside situations. Gallant added that, when the nation faces dire unemployment figures, “every day in which the schools are closed costs the economy NIS 300 million.” 
Breaking down the possible outbreak scenarios into three basic groups – light, moderate and severe – the minister explained that students will need to attend school at least once a week in each group.  
Offering a scaled response, the plan offers those from grades 5-12 more online study options should the coronavirus pandemic situation get worse. Grades 1-4 are to be divided into small study groups to lower possible infection among students, with plans to have the groups study in their own spaces at all times if the outbreak would worsen. Kindergarten children will be offered extensive protective gear, such as plexiglas walls built into the school to ensure children won’t contact one another, as well as extra educational staff. 
Some issues need to be resolved, such as who will pay for the high-speed Internet infrastructure needed if schools are to hold so many online classes, and who will provide computers to a fifth of the nation’s children who do not have one at home, Haaretz reported on Wednesday.


Tags israel education education ministry Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey is increasingly becoming a threat to Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Lies my anti-annexationists allies told me By GIL TROY
DAVID FRIEDMAN Israel will always be a Jewish state By DAVID FRIEDMAN
Emily Schrader We need to cancel anti-Zionism By EMILY SCHRADER
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Mental health support is crucial for those recovering from ventilator care By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 How have Iran's intelligence forces broken down in face of explosions?
A handout satellite image shows a general view of the Natanz nuclear facility after a fire, in Natanz, Iran July 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by