Egged brings TikTak smart shuttle system to Jerusalem

To use the service, residents will need to download the Egged app and then sign up for TikTak. To order a ride, residents will just need to provide a pick-up and destination address and the app will use an algorithm developed by Via to provide them with the quickest shared route.

Residents of certain areas of Jerusalem will be able to order a ride for a specific hour in advance. This service will gradually be expanded to the rest of the city.

Some 50 minibuses will operate in the city in the first stage, with rides costing between NIS 10-15, depending on rush hours. Senior citizens will have a 50% discount.

Residents will be able to use the service from Sunday to Thursday between the hours of 6 am to 9 pm. The hours of operation may be expanded depending on demand.

The TikTak service has already been operating in Haifa for half a year, with a sharp and consistent rise in the number of new users, according to an Egged press release.

"Egged TikTak is great news for residents of Jerusalem who will receive a premium service similar to the one that already operates in Tel Aviv and Haifa," said Transportation Minister Miri Regev in a press release. "I see the promotion of smart and inviting public transport as a central mission of the Transportation Ministry under my leadership."

Regev added that after the initial launch of the service, the ministry will examine its performance and use the information for the continued operation of the service in Jerusalem and other cities.

"It is a great excitement to bring one of the most important cities in the world into the next era of public transportation," said Egged chairman Avi Friedman. "Egged TikTak is expected to change the face of public transportation in the city and provide a fast, convenient and customized public transportation service at a low financial cost."

"Egged TikTak will operate in parallel with the existing transportation services in the city today, and we all hope that over time the service will grow and expand and even help reduce traffic congestion in the city by reducing the use of private vehicles," added Friedman.

Via, the company that developed the platform, is also behind the Dan Bus Company's " Bubble " transportation service that is provided in the Tel Aviv area. The service works similarly to TikTak, with users ordering a shared shuttle from the Bubble app and having the quickest route mapped out for them.

Egged will be bringing its TikTak shared shuttle service to Israel's capital starting on Tuesday, allowing residents to order rides on shared minibuses to travel around the city.