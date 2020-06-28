The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ehud Barak: Netanyahu sits on Knesset's neck like cop on George Floyd's

The former prime minister also Netanyahu is to blame for his name being involved with Jeffrey Epstein.

By TAMAR BEERI  
JUNE 28, 2020 13:36
Ehud Barak (photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Ehud Barak
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
Former prime minister Ehud Barak said on Sunday morning that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to blame for Barak's name getting involved in the numerous allegations revolving around alleged sex trafficker, the late Jeffrey Epstein, during an interview with Israel's 103FM. He additionally said that Netanyahu is sitting on the neck of the Knesset "just as the white police officer did on the neck of George Floyd."
When asked about the allegations of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's sex trafficking ring, he said, "Not only have I never met her, but in the Netflix documentary that was very comprehensive, my name was not mentioned once," Barak said. "This woman, according to the documentary, moved to Australia in 2002. In that year, I did not meet Epstein yet, and she was already in Australia, and so it's not even possible."
Barak then questioned how anyone who outwardly opposes Netanyahu finds themselves tangled up in an attempt to "tarnish" their reputations. He then clarified that he believed Netanyahu to be involved in the matter, stating that "just like the matter with Gantz's phone" in which the defense minister's private mobile was hacked, "Netanyahu's surroundings are also involved in this matter, in this entire subject of attempting to smear my name."
He then turned his criticism upon Netanyahu amid his indictment for fraud, bribery and breach of trust, stating that he cannot see how such a man "could manage a country without a conflict of interests."
"Everything he does facing the police, the Defense Ministry and the Justice Ministry is a conflict of interests," Barak explained. "In the same week that you report the extent of unemployment, and the crushing of small businesses and family programs and the violence that erupts as a result, in that same week there is an outbreak of piggishness that cannot be described and loss of shame and you see a system that is not ashamed of anything. Netanyahu and his gang are sitting on the Knesset's neck just as the white police officer did on the neck of George Floyd, and the next victim to that fate is the justice system."
He also addressed the recent arrest of former Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel, along with two others who protested outside the Prime Minister's Residence. "The police is led by [Public Security Minister Amir] Ohana. I hope this was not a wink regarding the issue of appointing a chief of police, which is still open. It is conducted in a completely unreasonable manner and it is very good that the judge shook them off and returned [Haskel]."
Barak clarified that he knows Haskel from the army, saying that he is a "very serious man" and expressed shock that the police believe they could scare such a man away.
Barak was asked if he had funded the black flag protests where Haskel had been arrested, to which he responded, "I am not behind the funding, but I help them with anything that is possible."

Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz protests ehud barak tax Jeffrey Epstein George Floyd
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Reconciliation starts with ending racism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by