Eilat gang rape: Men walked in and out, texted others to come join

A representative of the police told the court on Monday morning, at the trial over the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat's Red Sea Hotel, that men walked in and out of the room, sending text messages to their friends telling them to come and join.Three of the minors who had initially been given leave to be on house arrest were in the end kept in police custody per the court's decision. The initial choice to release all of the minors to house arrest received severe backlash, as police claimed the choice proves the court "does not understand the gravity of the affair." The court defended itself, claiming the decision does not lessen the severity of the crime.Police quipped, "They were involved directly in the rape; their place is in jail and not at home."At the same time, police concluded interrogations of all suspects and claimed that an evidentiary basis was formed which justifies an indictment against the five main suspects.
