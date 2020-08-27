The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Eilat to host Winter Electronic Sports Championship despite coronavirus

Some 100 players to participate in the finals, aired to millions of viewers worldwide * gaming surpasses music and movies combined.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 27, 2020 14:42
Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory. (photo credit: BRUCE KLUCKHOHN-USA TODAY SPORTS REUTERS)
Jan 26, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Fans react as the Minnesota Rokkr battle the Toronto Ultra during the Call of Duty League Launch Weekend at The Armory.
(photo credit: BRUCE KLUCKHOHN-USA TODAY SPORTS REUTERS)
Eilat will host the 2020 eSports World Championships as planned despite COVID-19, the International Esports Federation (IEF) announced on Wednesday. This is the first time Israel will host the event, which is expected to be watched by millions of viewers around the world.  
The decision of the IEF was the result of a joint effort by the Israel Esports Association (IEA), the Prime Minister’s Office, the city of Eilat and Maccabi World Union.  
IEA head Ido Brosh thanked the federation and said that in addition to holding the games in Eilat this winter, Israel will also host the 2021 championship next year, “in a grander, even more luxurious manner.”
Head of the IEA Ido Brosh(Credit: Alina Hachman)Head of the IEA Ido Brosh(Credit: Alina Hachman)
Brosh added that Israel is the only country after South Korea, where the IEF is located, to host the games two years in a row.
Roy Hessing, Maccabi’s deputy executive director and Maccabiah CEO, lauded the news, saying that “for the next two years, the State of Israel,” and the other parties involved in the games “will be at the front and center of what is the most rapidly growing industry in the world.”   
Since at least 2016, gaming has been a bigger industry than both Hollywood and the music industry combined, according to vanillaplus.com. Interest in gaming has expanded even more during the social quarantining and surging unemployment caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.  
Sega created an official video game for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo, and eGames are likely to be included in the Olympics in four years' time to attract younger viewers. Unlike athletes who compete in the Olympics, gamers who take part in eSports World Championships can be high prize-winning professionals.
It is unclear what form eSports will have if included in the Olympics in the future. It has yet to be decided whether national teams with salaried gamers will compete against each other, contrary to the current Olympic policy requiring competitors to be unpaid “amateurs.”
Before COVID-19, the plan was to host 500 players from around the world in Eilat and have the gaming championship take place at the Ice Mall.
Roughly 100 players are expected to visit Eilat to compete this December while adhering to Health Ministry regulations, including wearing masks and social distancing during the competition.


