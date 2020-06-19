The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
El Al denies rejection of bailout plan, says still negotiating

According to a proposal received by El Al management earlier this month, the government is willing to offer a $250 million loan to the flag carrier.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 19, 2020 11:34
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
An Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines plane is seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Israeli flag carrier El Al denied media reports on Friday that it had rejected the Finance Ministry's latest bailout proposal, stating that it had only "suggested adjustments" to the revised plan.
According to a proposal received by El Al management earlier this month, the government is willing to offer a $250 million loan to the flag carrier.
In addition, El Al would issue shares worth $150m., backed by a government guarantee to purchase shares that are left unsold. The agreement ultimately could see the state acquiring approximately 60% of the company’s shares and becoming the majority shareholder.
On Thursday, however, several Hebrew-language media outlets reported that El Al had agreed terms with a financial institution to provide a previously-discussed $400m. loan, while issuing a more modest number of shares that would not lead to its temporary renationalization.
In a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the struggling airline clarified that it had not rejected the combined plan of a government-secured loan and share issue. 
"Yesterday, the company sent to the Finance Ministry suggested adjustments to the combined plan, which the company understands as addressing difficulties that it sees in the combined plan, as proposed," El Al said.
The airline added that it intends to continue discussions with the Finance Ministry to receive state support, while again cautioning that "there is no certainty that one plan or another will be agreed, or that the conditions attached will be possible to achieve."
The revised rescue plan is conditional upon severe cost-cutting measures and layoffs expected to affect one-third of the airline’s 6,500-strong workforce, and will also require the approval of an Israeli bank, the El Al workers union, the government and the Knesset Finance Committee.
On Wednesday, El Al said it would extend its halt on all scheduled passenger flights to and from Israel until July 31, with the exception of cargo flights and one-off services. The previous date announced by El Al earlier this month was June 30.
Some 6,000 of the carrier's 6,500 staff are also scheduled to remain on unpaid leave until July 31.


