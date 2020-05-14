The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al issues 'going concern' warning with Q4 results

The airline suspended passenger flights until at least the end of May and about 6,000 of its 6,500 workforce are on unpaid leave until June 30.

By REUTERS  
MAY 14, 2020 11:46
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
The first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
El Al Israel Airlines reported a loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 and warned that it could collapse should talks fail with the government to secure a state-backed loan.
Israel’s flag carrier, which has twice delayed publishing its quarterly earnings, said on Thursday it lost $31.5 million in the final three months of 2019, compared with a $31.6 million loss a year earlier.
The cash-strapped airline has been locked in negotiations with the Finance Ministry over government backing for 80% of a $400 million loan to help it through the coronavirus crisis.
“Since there is uncertainty regarding the receipt of assistance, which is essential to enable the company to cope with the impact of the crisis at this stage, the company estimates there are significant doubts about its continued existence as a going concern,” El Al said.
Foreigners are barred from entering the country and incoming Israelis must self-quarantine, which combined with a global decline in travel has hit El Al hard, leaving it with only its cargo business and occasional rescue flights.
The airline suspended passenger flights until at least the end of May and about 6,000 of its 6,500 workforce are on unpaid leave until June 30.
Chief Executive Gonen Usishkin said the airline has formulated a streamlining plan to allow it to return to profitability in the coming years.
“But these steps will not suffice without Israeli government support,” he said.


Tags El Al finance Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by