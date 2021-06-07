The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EL AL offers children free tickets to Phuket, Seychelles, Dubai & Europe

El Al Israel Airlines is offering free tickets for children up to the age of 12,

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 7, 2021 20:16
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Countries are opening up for tourism and El AL is offering free tickets to children up to the age of 12, in anticipation of the summer holidays and the Jewish High Holy Days after the summer months die down, the company announced on Monday.
Children up to the age of 12 will only have to pay airport taxes when they arrive to board their flights.
The offer will be valid only for regular tickets that include a checked bag and pre-seating.
Destinations included in this offer are:

Phuket (Thailand)

Ticket sale: June 6-10 
Dates of departing flights: June 30 - October 23 

Coronavirus isolation requirements: Entry to Thailand will be allowed from July 1 for vaccinated adults and children without any quarantine requirements. Children aged between 12-18 will be required to undergo a PCR test upon entry.

Seychelles Islands


Ticket sale: June 6-10 

Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23 

Dubai

Ticket sale: June 6-10 
Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23 

Europe

Destinations in Europe : Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Geneva, Kiev, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Moscow, Milan, Munich, Nice, Marseille, Paris, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Zurich , Warsaw and Tbilisi.  
Ticket sale :  June 7 – 17

Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23 
Due to Israel's current low levels of COVID-19 infections, non-vaccinated children can enter (subject to required test and forms) the destinations as listed, with the exception of Russia. 
Children and adults who are not vaccinated must enter isolation upon their return to Israel from all destinations. 
For additional information and to make a reservation, contact travel agents and/or the EL AL website www.elal.com 


Tags El Al Thailand Dubai europe COVID-19 Seychelles
