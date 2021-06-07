EL AL offers children free tickets to Phuket, Seychelles, Dubai & Europe

Countries are opening up for tourism and El AL is offering free tickets to children up to the age of 12, in anticipation of the summer holidays and the Jewish High Holy Days after the summer months die down, the company announced on Monday.

The offer will be valid only for regular tickets that include a checked bag and pre-seating. Children up to the age of 12 will only have to pay airport taxes when they arrive to board their flights.

Destinations included in this offer are:



Phuket (Thailand)

Ticket sale: June 6-10

Dates of departing flights: June 30 - October 23



Coronavirus isolation requirements: Entry to Thailand will be allowed from July 1 for vaccinated adults and children without any quarantine requirements. Children aged between 12-18 will be required to undergo a PCR test upon entry.

Seychelles Islands



Ticket sale: June 6-10



Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23

Dubai



Ticket sale: June 6-10

Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23

Europe

Destinations in Europe : Amsterdam, Barcelona, Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Bucharest, Frankfurt, Geneva, Kiev, Lisbon, London, Madrid, Moscow, Milan, Munich, Nice, Marseille, Paris, Prague, Rome, Sofia, Vienna, Zurich , Warsaw and Tbilisi.

Ticket sale : June 7 – 17



Dates of departing flights: June 7- October 23

Due to Israel's current low levels of COVID-19 infections, non-vaccinated children can enter (subject to required test and forms) the destinations as listed, with the exception of Russia.

Children and adults who are not vaccinated must enter isolation upon their return to Israel from all destinations.

For additional information and to make a reservation, contact travel agents and/or the EL AL website www.elal.com