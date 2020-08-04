The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El Al pilots earn on average NIS 95,000 per month

Some 6,300 employees worked for El Al in 2019, including 630 pilots. While captains only make up about 10% of El Al's workforce, their wages make up about 42% of wages at the company.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2020 09:00
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
El Al pilots earn on average NIS 95,000 per month, according to data presented before a labor court, KAN news reported on Monday. Some 76 pilots, making up 12% of all pilots in El Al, earned between NIS 110-160 thousand per month.
Some 6,300 employees worked for El Al in 2019, including 630 pilots. While captains only make up about 10% of El Al's workforce, their wages make up about 42% of wages at the company.
"The management creates spins whose entire purpose are to keep the company owned by the Knafaim company, and to turn the spotlight on employees as if they are to blame for the company's situation," said the pilot's union in response to the report, according to KAN.
The Histadrut signed an agreement in July in which many pilots would be fired and others would lose tens of percents of their salaries. The agreement was signed after similar agreements were signed by the rest of the company in order to receive a government loan to save the company.
At the end of July, El Al pilots filed a suit against the Histadrut at a labor court and called for the efficiency agreement to be canceled, according to KAN. The pilots were not present at meetings concerning the agreement.
Histadrut said the pilot agreement alone would bring $105 million in spending cuts.
The government has offered to guarantee bank loans and even buy a majority stake, but it is demanding an overhaul, including some $400 million in cutbacks. The airline’s workforce is expected to be reduced by about 2,000 employees.
El Al's worker union sent a harsh letter against the company's pilots to El Al's management in May, complaining that about 50% of El Al's pilots were brought back to work with full salaries despite the fact that many pilots were not flying due to the coronavirus and about 90% of El Al's workers were on unpaid leave. Representatives of the pilots were demanding that even more pilots be brought back to work, according to the letter.
El Al announced in July that it would extend its suspension of flights until the end of August, according to Reuters.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags El Al Histadrut economy Union
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No, Mr. Netanyahu, the Israeli media is not like North Korea's By JPOST EDITORIAL
Genet Dasa COVID-19 crisis makes ‘routine’ experience of minorities unbearable By GENET DASA
Susan Hattis Rolef Likud MK David Amsalem’s plenary performance By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Arye Gut Azerbaijan: a true and reliable strategic partner of Israel in the world By ARYE GUT
Ehud Eilam Israel and Hamas against PIJ By EHUD EILAM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by