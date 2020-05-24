The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
El Al plane lands in Turkey with coronavirus treatment equipment

El Al's Dreamliner plane, which was converted to be able to carry cargo has landed in Istanbul on Sunday and took 24 tons of humanitarian equipment for the fight against the coronavirus.

By OMRI RON  
MAY 24, 2020 10:30
EL AL plane lands in Istanbul, Turkey (photo credit: EL AL)
EL AL plane lands in Istanbul, Turkey
(photo credit: EL AL)
After more than a decade in which an Israeli plane did not land on Turkish soil, EL AL will operate a line of carrier planes carrying medical equipment to the virus-stricken country.
The plane will then fly from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, before continuing to New York. The plane usually flies on the Tel Aviv-Liège and Tel Aviv-New York lines.
The plane will then fly from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, before continuing to New York. The plane usually flies on the Tel Aviv-Liège and Tel Aviv-New York lines.
EL AL has been authorized to operate 2 cargo flights for humanitarian needs, and the company has filed a request with the Turkish authorities in order to operate these flights on a regular basis.
EL AL has been operating its entire aircraft fleet in order to provide humanitarian equipment from ten destinations in China to the rest of the world.


