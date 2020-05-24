El Al plane lands in Turkey with coronavirus treatment equipment

After more than a decade in which an Israeli plane did not land on Turkish soil, EL AL will operate a line of carrier planes carrying medical equipment to the virus-stricken country. EL AL's Dreamliner plane, which was converted to be able to carry cargo landed in Istanbul on Sunday morning, carrying 24 tons of humanitarian equipment for the fight against the coronavirus. The plane will then fly from Istanbul to Tel Aviv, before continuing to New York. The plane usually flies on the Tel Aviv-Liège and Tel Aviv-New York lines.EL AL has been authorized to operate 2 cargo flights for humanitarian needs, and the company has filed a request with the Turkish authorities in order to operate these flights on a regular basis. EL AL has been operating its entire aircraft fleet in order to provide humanitarian equipment from ten destinations in China to the rest of the world.