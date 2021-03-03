Elbit Systems announced on Tuesday that it was awarded an approximately $300 million contract by a country in Asia to provide Hermes 900 Unmanned Aircraft Systems.

A company statement said that the contract will be performed over a period of five years.

The company said that under the contract, it will provide its Hermes 900 UAS and associated sub-systems, as well as maintenance and support services.

The Hermes 900 UAS has been selected to date, by 12 countries, attesting to its competitive edge that combines technological sophistication, reliability, open architecture, and a solid growth path.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President and CEO, commented: “There is a continuous demand for integrating unmanned systems to cope with a growing variety of operational needs. Our operational portfolio of autonomous capabilities, in all domains of operation, positions us competitively to address these needs.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}