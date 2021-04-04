Elbit Systems acquires BAE Systems Rokar

Elbit Systems said that it acquired BAE Systems Rokar International from BAE Systems, Inc., the US-headquartered subsidiary of BAE Systems plc for approximately $31 million net of any cash in Rokar

Located in Jerusalem, Rokar specializes in the development, manufacture, integration, and support of high-end GPS receivers and guidance systems for advanced defense applications, Elbit said in a press release last week.

According to Elbit, Rokar employs some 100 workers in an Har Hotzvim office in Jerusalem. It said that the acquisition is meant to strengthen the company’s portfolio in the field of precise weapon systems in the air, sea, and on the ground.

Elbit noted that some of Rokar’s technologies are already used in Elbit products.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, Elbit Systems President and CEO, said following the acquisition that “there is increasing demand for our networked precision fire solutions.

“Rokar’s technologies are integrated in our solutions and the acquisition will further enhance our capabilities in this growing area of activity,” he said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}