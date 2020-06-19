The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Elections, annexation, coronavirus: New survey reveals Israelis' opinions

The survey, conducted by Prof. Yitzhak Katz of Maagar Mohot, and published Friday morning, dealt with the three burning issues on the public agenda.

By 103FM  
JUNE 19, 2020 10:43
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks to supporters following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's election at his Likud party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel March 3, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The many disagreements between the Likud and Blue and White, growing public distrust, and the real threat of coronavirus to the lives and health of Israelis, paint a picture of an unstable national and political landscape, according to a special survey revealed on Nissim Mishal's program on radio station 103 FM. 
The survey, conducted by Prof. Yitzhak Katz of Maagar Mohot, and published Friday morning, dealt with the three burning issues on the public agenda: Will the Netanyahu-Gantz government hold up? Is a second wave of coronavirus expected, and whether Netanyahu will keep his promises and apply Israeli sovereignty over Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria, on July 1?
With regard to the political situation, the public does not believe in the durability of the Likud-Blue and White coalition, with 67% of those surveyed saying the unity government will fall apart, compared to only 33% who believe the current government will be able to complete a full term. "All the polls show that the public greatly favors and wants a national unity government, or whatever it is called, in the face of the alternative of further elections," said Prof. Katz. Still, Katz pointed out that "most of the public believes it will not survive - and the question is when it will happen."
Is it, therefore, a self-fulfilling prophecy? Prof. Katz agreed with Mishal's views on the matter. "The public feels this even if they do not want to. The vast majority share the assumption that the government will not hold on to the end. "
Also, the public is divided as to the willingness of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with a broad government behind him, to implement President Trump's "Deal of the Century", dealing with the application of sovereignty to Judea and Samaria on July 1 this year. 54 percent of respondents believe Netanyahu will apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, while 46% think that Netanyahu will not fulfill his promise.
And what about the coronavirus? Here too, the result is linked with a slight lead for those who believe that a second wave of the virus is imminent. 54 percent of those surveyed believe that the rise in the number of active cases show that the second wave is approaching, while 46% think otherwise.
The survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday this week, using an online panel with 501 respondents aged 18 and over, providing a representative sample of the population.


