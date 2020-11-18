The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ELEM, org. for at at risk Israeli youth, holds Ray of Hope virtual gala

ELEM is Israel's leading non-profit serving at-risk Isareli youth regardless of their identity or background.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 18, 2020 05:41
Alon Futterman, CEO of TALMA, and Ms. Nava Barak, President of Elem Israel. (photo credit: IDO MAHATZRI)
Alon Futterman, CEO of TALMA, and Ms. Nava Barak, President of Elem Israel.
(photo credit: IDO MAHATZRI)
The Friends of ELEM USA, a support organization for ELEM, an association for at-risk youth in Israel, held their Ray of Hope 2020 Virtual Benefit early Wednesday morning, with hundreds of Jewish supporters in attendance. 
Many Jewish altruists were honored and presented with awards for their social impact work with children, including creator of the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend series, Emmy winning Rachel Bloom who was presented with the "LifeSaver Award." 
However, star of the night was CEO of Israel's national English excellence program TALMA, Alon Futterman, who was presented with the "Ray of Hope Award" for his pioneering activity in the field of education, and his dedication over the years to promoting excellence and equal opportunities in education in Israel. 
"I am excited to receive the award, it is a great privilege for me, mainly because the choice was made by people who dedicate their lives to promoting at-risk youth in Israel. I dedicate the award to my family, teachers who shape the reality on the ground, for the children of ELEM and for the supporters of our organizations that allow everything to exist," Futterman said.
An additional award was given to the producer and social activist for the rights of the child, Susan Saltz.
ELEM is Israel's leading non-profit serving at-risk Israeli youth regardless of their identity or background, including Jews, Christians, Muslims, Arabs, Bedouins, Ethiopians, immigrants from the former Soviet Union, and the LGBT community, according to their website. More than 2,000 volunteers and 280 professionals help youth affected by domestic abuse, substance abuse, neglect, bullying, homelessness and prostitution. 
ELEM's annual gala was held virtually this year in the spirit of the coronavirus and was marked "Hats off to Heroes."
The event was hosted by esteemed Israeli actor Tomer Kapon, perhaps known best for his role in the internationally acclaimed TV series Fauda. 
“The annual gala event is one of the key anchors in our activities. ELEM USA is responsible for fundraising in North America so that we can continue to support the organization's vital work in the country that helps thousands of at-risk youth in Israel," said Lenore Ruben, President of ELEM USA.
"The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of the organization among Americans and Israelis in the United States, and to encourage their participation in the effort during the corona crisis and their support of the organization's sacred work in Israel."
The Gala was held with the participation of heads of ELEM USA, including the organization's founder, Ms. Ann Bialkin, and Ms. Lanor Ruben, President of the US division of the organization. From Israel was Ms. Nava Barak, President of the Association, and Ms. Inbal Dor Karbel, CEO The association, who were all joined by hundreds of partners and supporters from all over the world.
Ruben said that “the annual gala event is one of the key anchors in our activities. ELEM USA is responsible for fundraising in North America so that we can continue to support the organization's vital work in the country that helps thousands of at-risk youth in Israel. The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of the organization among Americans and Israelis in the United States, and to encourage their participation in the effort during the Corona crisis and their support of the organization's sacred work in Israel.
"The organization activities are especially important this year, in the shadow of the corona, in which ELEM came out to help thousands of youth, young men and women in Israel who suffered from hardships and emergencies that worsened and escalated during the crisis."
The Gala included a performance by singer and actress Diana Golby, winner of a Kokhav Nolad reality television show searching for talented new vocalists, and former ELEM girl. Additionally, a performance was given by winner of Israel's Idol program, exciting entertainment by world-renowned illusionist and mentalist Alex Voz, who has been famous for appearing before celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Seth Myers, Steve Martin and more.


Tags education children volunteering Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Regarding Jerusalem comments, EU needs to be careful By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by