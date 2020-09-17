The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Eli Rozenberg holds 42% of El Al shares, company prepares to renew flights

The State of Israel, which had agreed to buy shares the public doesn't want, has bought shares worth about NIS 100 million, giving it a 12%-15% stake in the company.

By OMRI RON  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 10:45
El Al plane (photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
El Al plane
(photo credit: ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS)
Eli Rozenberg's Kanfei Nesharim company has bought a significant portion of El Al stocks, and now control 42.89% of the company, Globes reported.
This replaces the former controlling shareholder Moses Borowitz, whose shares have taken a hit during the pandemic.
The State of Israel, which had agreed to buy shares the public doesn't want, has bought shares worth about NIS 100 million, giving it a 12%-15% stake in the company.
"We are proud of the results of the public offering of El Al, the national airline, which at the end of the offering saw us holding a 42.85% ownership in the company," A company statement this evening said. "First and foremost, Kanfei Nesharim takes upon itself a great responsibility to restore the trust of passengers, and to ensure the jobs of thousands of El Al employees, and lead Israel's airline into a secure future.
"Throughout recent months. Kanfei Nesharim has proven its seriousness, commitment and financial ability to help rehabilitate El Al," the statement said.
Officially, while Eli Rozenberg, a yeshiva student in his 20s, had submitted an offer to purchase the national carrier, his father Kenny Rozenberg is said to be behind the purchase. The older Rozenberg is the founder and CEO of Centers Health Care. His son Eli had made a $100 million bid for 45% of the Israeli air company, which if accepted, would give him control of the airline.
El-Al also announced that it is setting up to bring back cargo flights starting on September 21 and passenger flights on October 1, Ynet reported.
How many flights will occur will depend on demand. Flights will mostly be to select destination in the US and Europe, with cargo flights going as far as East Asia. From Mid-October, there will also be daily flights to Paris, London and New York.
El Al has mentioned it will extend its employees' unpaid leave until the end of October, and has announced it will begin bringing them back gradually in accordance with the demand for flights.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that nearly destroyed the tourist sector in Israel – as well as Israeli law, which compels airlines to reimburse clients for their air tickets if flights were cancelled – El Al ended the second quarter of 2020 in the black after losing $140 million in the first quarter.    


Tags El Al Coronavirus COVID-19 Eli Rozenberg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu should have met with Joe Biden during US visit By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Douglas Bloomfield Does Donald Trump ‘endanger’ Jews? - opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin The conspiracy theory of the UAE-Israel agreement By GERSHON BASKIN
Neville Teller Who is betraying whom with the UAE-Israel agreement? By NEVILLE TELLER

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by