Emergency rooms union chooses new spokeswoman

Szerer has over 25 years of experience in communications, strategy, branding, speaking and public relations, marketing and crisis management.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 22, 2020 22:40
People are seen in front of the entrance to the emergency room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS)
People are seen in front of the entrance to the emergency room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Health Ministry’s Emergency Medicine Association (Malrad) selected Dvora Szerer as its new spokeswoman and public relations officer.
Szerer has over 25 years of experience in communications, strategy, branding, speaking and public relations, marketing and crisis management.
Among her clients have been leading bodies in the public, business and third sectors, with an emphasis on health. Over the years, Szerer has won awards and certificates of recognition for unique and creative marketing and public relations activities.
Members of the association for emergency medical departments treat about 3 million people a year.
The departments operate around the clock every day of the week and are the safety net for the health system and all residents of the State of Israel.
Among the goals of the association is to bring the public’s attention to the importance and contribution of emergency medicine services that save lives and advance the health system. The association is working to make the emergency departments a symbol of medical expertise.


