Emirates postpones inaugural flight to Israel over Omicron restrictions

Emirates airlines announced on Sunday that it was postponing the beginning of flights to Israel due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant and Israel's new travel restrictions.

The first flight was scheduled for December 6 but the company said on Sunday that it was postponing them "until further notice."

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country over the next two weeks and has ordered Israelis who return to Israel to enter three days of quarantine, pending two negative PCR tests.

"The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government," the Emirates said in a statement released on Sunday. "The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows, and will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard as conditions around entry evolve."

Women walk past the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTOPHER PIKE)

An airline spokesperson said that the company's highest priority would be the health and safety of its customers, employees.