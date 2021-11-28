The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Emirates postpones inaugural flight to Israel over Omicron restrictions

The first flight was scheduled for December 6 but the company said on Sunday that it was postponing them "until further notice."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 14:52
Emirates airlines announced on Sunday that it was postponing the beginning of flights to Israel due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant and Israel's new travel restrictions. 
Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country over the next two weeks and has ordered Israelis who return to Israel to enter three days of quarantine, pending two negative PCR tests. 
"The postponement comes as a result of recent changes in entry protocols issued by the Israeli government," the Emirates said in a statement released on Sunday. "The airline is committed to launching services to Tel Aviv as soon as the situation allows, and will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities in this regard as conditions around entry evolve."
An airline spokesperson said that the company's highest priority would be the health and safety of its customers, employees.
The flights are supposed to leave Tel Aviv at 6:25 p.m. and arrive in Dubai at 11:25 p.m. In Dubai, flights will depart at 2:50 p.m. and arrive at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4:25 p.m.
The state-run airline will deploy its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and offer private suites in first class and lie-flat seats in business class. The new route will join other Tel Aviv-Dubai flights operated by El Al, Israir, Arkia, Etihad and flydubai. 


