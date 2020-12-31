The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Employment down among ultra-Orthodox men

Israel Democracy Institute’s 2020 Statistical Report on ultra-Orthodox Society shows yeshiva study rose.

By JEREMY SHARON  
DECEMBER 31, 2020 06:00
ULTRA-ORTHODOX men – one masked, one not – are seen in the haredi enclave of Borough Park in Brooklyn, New York, on October 6. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
ULTRA-ORTHODOX men – one masked, one not – are seen in the haredi enclave of Borough Park in Brooklyn, New York, on October 6.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
The number of full time yeshiva students in Israel has risen by a third over the last five years, likely due to a rise in state financial support for such students and a decrease in incentives for employment in the ultra-Orthodox sector, the Israel Democracy Institute’s (IDI) annual index of the ultra-Orthodox community has found.
At the same time, rates of male ultra-Orthodox employment have stagnated, and the percentage of ultra-Orthodox men obtaining high school matriculation has dropped from its already extremely low level.
According to the new IDI index published on Thursday, the ultra-Orthodox population in Israel at the end of 2020 stands at 1,175,000, or 12.6% of the total population.
This represents a 4.2% rate of growth since 2009, compared with 1.9% in the general Israeli population and 1.4% in the general Jewish population, excluding ultra-Orthodox Jews.
Over the last five years from 2014 to 2019, there has been a rise of 34% in the number of ultra-Orthodox yeshiva and kollel students in Israel, with the total number now standing at 140,614, including foreign yeshiva students.
Male ultra-Orthodox employment has stagnated, following significant increases from 2003 to 2015 when it went just 37% in 2003, increasing to 52% in 2015.
As of 2019, just 52.5% of ultra-Orthodox men were employed.
The stagnation since 2015 is likely due to the reversal of cuts to yeshiva stipends and other welfare benefits made by the 34th Knesset.
At the same time, the number of ultra-Orthodox high-school pupils matriculating has declined over the last decade from 16% to 13%.
Both levels of education and employment are significantly higher amongst ultra-Orthodox women.
The percentage of ultra-Orthodox girls matriculating has increased, from 31% to 55% over the last decade.
And the employment rate for ultra-Orthodox women has continued to climb, from 71% in 2015 to 77% in 2019.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 crisis has hit the working ultra-Orthodox population hard, with steeper declines in the rate of employment in the sector than other parts of the population.
According to figures from the Chief Economist’s Division at the Finance Ministry, the decline in employment rates for the ultra-Orthodox population in March–May 2020, relative to the same months last year, was 34% for men and 37% for woman, as compared to 19% for men and 27% for women in the general population.
There were less steep but nevertheless significant decreases in ultra-Orthodox employment during the second wave of the COVID crisis in September and October, which were also significantly greater than in the general population.
“While the educational system for ultra-Orthodox women is more tailored to the needs of the labor market, the education system for men has lagged behind, as evidenced in the continued rise in employment rates among women, in comparison with rates among men,” said report authors Dr. Gilad Malach and Dr. Lee Cahaner of the IDI.
“Ultra-Orthodox women’s income is similar to that of other Jewish women, while among ultra-Orthodox men – income is lower than among other Jewish men. We are seeing that the pandemic dealt a serious blow to men’s employment rates as compared to those among women, bringing to light the men’s precarious employment situation.”


Tags Israel Ultra-Orthodox employment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Welcome to Israel, Jonathan Pollard

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

The secret language of the Jews of southern Germany

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by