EMTs save the live of two-year-old Arab-Israeli

The boy fell unconscious while at his home on Monday morning, following which his mother immediately phoned emergency services.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 12:50
EMTs Save Life of Arab Boy With Chronic Heart Condition (photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
EMTs Save Life of Arab Boy With Chronic Heart Condition
(photo credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)
United Hatzalah volunteers saved the life of two-year-old Arab-Israeli boy suffering from a chronic heart condition, earlier this week.
EMTs Mustafa Abed Assadi, Adiv Boqua’ai and regional paramedic Nissim Zinaty received the alert to head to the property in Deir el-Asad.
Mustafa arrived first and began administering CPR after finding no pulse on the unconscious boy. He managed to get a pulse back after  few rounds of compressions, just enough to transport the boy via ambulance to meet with Nissim to administer medications and continue treatment on the boy and his worried mother to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
“I was so thankful that we were able to rescue this boy,” said Mustafa. “He is so young and his whole life ahead of him. He and his family have already been through a lot in terms of medical issues due to his illness.
"This certainly wasn’t the first time I left work and responded to an emergency in which CPR was required, but it was incredibly meaningful. It made my entire day.”
Mustafa had recently responded to a shooting incident, where he was only able to save one of those involve and said this makes the burden of the losses of that event a bit easier to bear, as the boy lived.
“The team of United Hatzalah volunteers including Mustafa and Adiv brought the young boy to me and we rendezvoused with an ICU ambulance from Hian ambulances," said Nissim. "I rode with the boy and continued CPR with the ambulance team until we were able to get him completely stabilized while en route to Rambam medical center in Haifa.
"I must say thank you to United Hatzalah for providing us with the necessary life-saving equipment that they give us. Without it, we would not have been able to save this boy’s life today.”


Tags Israel health united hatzalah
