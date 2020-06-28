Energy Ministry: Fuel prices in Israel to rise by 23 agorot this week

Israel's Energy Ministry announced on Sunday that fuel prices will rise by 23 agorot per liter beginning Wednesday, July 1.One liter of 95 octane gasoline will now sell for NIS 5.44 including tax, after an additional 4.41% rise was already announced by the ministry. April, gasoline prices were slashed by NIS 1.03 to NIS 4.89 per liter, their lowest level in Israel since January 2009.Eytan Halon contributed to this report.Full service refueling will now be priced starting at NIS 5.65 per liter.Prices dropped to as low as NIS 4.79 including VAT per liter in May as oil prices plunged worldwide when measures to counter the coronavirus outbreak were introduced. In