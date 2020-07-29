Environmental Protection Ministry to drill in preparation for oil spill

The Environmental Protection Ministry's National Marine Protection Unit and the Sharon Carmel Cities Association intend to lead a regional exercise in September to prepare for the event of an oil spill originating from the Leviathan natural gas platform in the Mediterranean Sea.The exercise will include fire and rescue units, coastal and local authorities, as well as government ministries and other relevant bodies, who will play out the oil spill scenario in the hopes to prepare for this possible future. The main objective is to improve response times to such a scenario by the relevant parties, such as the owner of the rig being Noble Energy, as well as the regional council and local authorities who would be tasked with the oil spill clean-up."It is important that we be prepared for various scenarios, in order to maintain public health and the environment. The Ministry of Environmental Protection must be the most skilled in managing and leading a rapid response to oil pollution incidents," said Minister of Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel. "We will train our crews and all those operating at sea, including companies engaged in fuel transportation and coastal authorities, so that everyone will be prepared for severe pollution scenarios. A quick and correct response will minimize damage if, God forbid, there is a marine and coastal pollution event."