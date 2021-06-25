The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU representatives visit maritime border with Lebanon, Leviathan field

Beyond learning of the border dispute, the representatives discussed business opportunities in relations to gas pipelines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 25, 2021 18:17
EU representatives aboard an Israeli Navy ship. (photo credit: ELNET/DANIEL JANKOVIC)
EU representatives aboard an Israeli Navy ship.
(photo credit: ELNET/DANIEL JANKOVIC)
Representatives from the European Union (EU) visited Israel's northern maritime border with Lebanon, as well as the Leviathan natural gas platform on Friday, a press release from the non-profit NGO ELNET announced on Friday.
The purpose of the tour, which included 13 ambassadors from prominent EU countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, Ireland and Finland, was aimed at briefing officials on the current status of Israel-Lebanon negotiations over the border, in addition to a discussion on the opportunities and security threats involved in investing in the eastern Mediterranean natural gas reservoirs. 
The tour was carried out by ElNET, a non-profit NGO, in cooperation with Israel's Foreign Ministry and the IDF, which allowed the European diplomats to see the complexity of the issues involved in the ongoing maritime border negations. Beyond learning of the border dispute, the representatives discussed business opportunities in relations to gas pipelines. 
The group later boarded Navy vessels to observe the area, and held discussions with Israeli representatives from the Energy and Infrastructure Ministry. 
Shai Bazak, ELNET-Israel CEO, spoke of the importance of the visit in a statement, saying "The strategic tour well reflects the strengthening relations between Europe and Israel. With the ongoing negotiations on Israel's maritime border with Lebanon, it is imperative that Europe acknowledges the economic opportunities at hand in the region."
"There is more and more interconnectivity between Europe and Israel regarding energy. Israel is also now working to be soon connected to the European electricity grid. This means that Israel's energy and maritime security, including of gas infrastructure, is of strategic importance to Europe now as well. We are much encouraged by the great attendance from European diplomats to experience first-hand the situation on the ground, and we at ELNET continue to further promote and deepen the Israel-Europe relationship and dialogue," Bazak added.  


