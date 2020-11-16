EU envoys confronted by activists in Givat Hamatos, called antisemites

Activists from the Im Tirzu movement and Jerusalem deputy mayor Aryeh King confronted EU representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff and other EU representatives who were touring the site of the planned neighborhood, according to Israeli media.

The visit came after the Israel Lands Authority published a tender for 1,257 homes in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Hamatos on Sunday.

Earlier on Monday, the Peace Now movement erected a sign at the entrance to Givat Hamatos reading "Here lies the vision for two states."

"Construction on Givat Hamatos harms Israeli interests, which is the end of the conflict with the Palestinians and the division into two states," said Peace Now in a press statement. "The establishment of the neighborhood will prevent the possibility of territorial continuity for a future Palestinian state, a fatal blow to the possibility that there will ever be peace and a two-state solution for two peoples. The area should remain empty and its future must be determined in negotiations."

"The government set up to deal with Corona is taking advantage of the Trump administration's twilight days to establish facts on the ground," added the movement. "We call on Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz and the members of the government who still have a drop of responsibility in their hearts for the future of us all to do everything in their power to prevent this disaster and stop the tender before bids are submitted."

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, stated on Sunday that he was "deeply worried" about the plans to build in the neighborhood.

"Any settlement construction will cause serious damage to the prospects for a viable and contiguous Palestinian State and, more broadly, to the possibility of a negotiated two-state solution in line with the internationally agreed parameters and with Jerusalem as the future capital of two states," said Borrell in a press statement.

Netanyahu had initially promised to build the Givat Hamatos neighborhood, which is seen as important in cementing Israel’s sovereignty over east Jerusalem. The project would form a contiguous line of Jewish east Jerusalem neighborhoods linking Gilo and Har Homa.

It is one of the redlines for the international community and the Palestinians. They maintain that the project would sever east Jerusalem Palestinians from Bethlehem and would deny them contiguity between the two areas as part of a future Palestinian state.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

