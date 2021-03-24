The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EU supports Israel on Golan at UNHRC as Agenda Item 7 opposition grows

German envoy Michael Frelherr von Ungern-Sternberg said that "while hundreds of thousand of Syrians suffer at the hands of the regime, this text focuses only on Israel."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 24, 2021 20:52
President of the Human Rights Council Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, wearing a protective face mask, attends the resuming of a United Nations Human Rights Council session before an urgent debate on allegations of "systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests" in the United (photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
President of the Human Rights Council Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger, wearing a protective face mask, attends the resuming of a United Nations Human Rights Council session before an urgent debate on allegations of "systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests" in the United
(photo credit: FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL VIA REUTERS)
European countries supported two United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions Geneva that condemned Israeli "occupation" of the West Bank and east Jerusalem, but  they rejected a text slamming Israeli sovereignty on the Golan heights as part of their growing opposition to Agenda Item 7.
The Czech Republic and Great Britain, however, stood out for their support of Israel on both of the Palestinian texts, which were approved Wednesday as UNHRC wrapped up its 46th session.
The United Kingdom, which began a three-year UNHRC term this year, read out a sharp statement condemning the 47-member body for singling out Israel over Agenda Item 7. This is a UNHRC mandate that Israeli alleged human rights violations must be debated at every session. No other country has such a mandate against it.
The resolution against Israeli occupation of the West Bank and east Jerusalem passed 42-3, with two abstentions. The one against Israeli settlements was approved 36-3, with 8 abstentions, including by Austria and Hungary. Lastly the resolution condemning Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, which had the least support passed 26-18, with 3 abstentions. All the resolutions were voted on under Agenda Item 7.
British envoy Rita French said that her country opposed all three texts including the one condemning Israeli sovereignty on the Golan.
“Today we will vote against these three resolutions as a vote against Item 7,” French said.
Her country, French said, supports the Palestinian right to self-determination and opposes Israeli settlement activity, but is still opposed to the resolutions that deal with these matters because they were brought forward under Item 7. Similarly, French said, Great Britain believes in legitimate scrutiny and criticism of Israeli actions in the West Bank as long as it did not occur under Agenda Item 7.
“Our votes today are a vote against the persistent disproportionate focus on Israel and the unfair and implicit supposition that Israel’s conduct deserves greater scrutiny than any other country,” French said.
She took issue in particular with Israeli demolitions of Palestinian structures, tents and hunts, including in the herding village of Humsa in the Jordan Valley.
The Czech envoy Petr Gaidusek, whose country had abstained on the pro-Palestinian resolutions last year, changed its vote this year and opposed them, also as statement against Agenda Item 7.
The European Union and Germany also had sharp words for the resolution against Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights, an act which they oppose. But they stood with Israel and opposed condemnation of that sovereignty due to the biased nature of the resolution.
Austrian envoy Ellisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger issued a statement on behalf of the EU, explaining Israeli sovereignty on the Golan was a “clear violation of international law.”
But the text that was before them has done nothing to address the imbalance of a text that speaks of the “suffering of Syrian citizens due to Israeli actions but nowhere mentions the suffering caused by the Syrian regime,” she said.
Suggested EU amendments to the text have been disregarded, she said.
“The EU can not support the resolution and the EU member of the UNHRC will vote against it,” she said.
German envoy Michael Frelherr von Ungern-Sternberg said that “while hundreds of thousands of Syrians suffer at the hands of the regime, this text focuses only on Israel.”
PLO Ambassador Ibrahim Khraishi said he was surprised that some countries had discovered that Agenda Item 7 targets Israel, when for years they had accepted the situation.
He blamed the opposition to Agenda Item 7 to the campaign launched against it by former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, who served under the Trump administration. He did not similarly mention the opposition by the Bush administration to Item 7.
Instead he painted the opposition as a leftover remnant of the Trump administration which Khriashi said had attempted to undermine international organs and mechanisms, such as the UNHRC.


