EU votes to formalize 'Open Skies' agreement with Israel

The European Parliament voted to formalize its "Open Skies" agreement with Israel late Wednesday, granting final approval to a temporary aviation agreement reached between the European Union and the State of Israel in 2013.Applied administratively by European and Israeli authorities to date, the Euro-Mediterranean Aviation Agreement between the EU and Israel contains a regulatory framework for aviation regulations between the parties, including fair competition, respect of labor standards, protection of passenger rights, and environmental safeguard measures. A total of 437 members of the European Parliament voted in favor of approving the agreement, and 102 opposed the motion.Since the initial agreement was signed seven years ago, the number of routes between Israel and European destinations has increased significantly, prices have declined, and the number of European tourists arriving in Israel has soared.The renewal of the agreement was thought to have been somewhat at risk due to European opposition to Israel possibly extending its laws to parts of the West Bank this summer.Though the European Union's executive already approved the agreement, some European diplomats thought it would have a more difficult time getting through parliament. However, the vote took place before the Israeli government made any decisions regarding sovereignty."Approval of the agreement is an important expression of the relationship between Israel and Europe, especially in the fields of trade, research and development, and tourism," said Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi."Especially today, when the State of Israel faces an economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus and ahead of the renewal of aviation links, this is significant news that will ensure the restoration of the tourism and aviation sectors."