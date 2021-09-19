The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada

Some 40 Afghan residents were granted asylum in Dubai and Canada on September 6.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 17:41
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada (photo credit: EAJC)
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada
(photo credit: EAJC)
On September 6, a group of 40 Afghan residents was successfully granted asylum in Canada and Dubai. The issue was resolved with the help of the Canadian Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Ministry received letters from the former Minister of Justice and Minister of Immigration of Canada asking the Tajikistan authorities to help in providing assistance to Afghan refugees. Chairman of the Board of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Aaron G. Frenkel and Honorary President of the EAJC Alexander Mashkevich also made a significant contribution in facilitating this process.
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada. (Credit: IsraAID)
“When some worrying events occur in the world, such as the situation in Afghanistan today, we, as the Jewish people, have no right to stand aside, and if it is within our power to provide assistance to the victims, we feel our duty to come to the rescue. We are very glad that 40 people today regained their hope for a new life,” said EAJC Board Chairman Aaron G. Frenkel.


Tags refugees Dubai afghanistan UAE asylum seekers UAE Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by