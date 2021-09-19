On September 6, a group of 40 Afghan residents was successfully granted asylum in Canada and Dubai. The issue was resolved with the help of the Canadian Embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan. The Ministry received letters from the former Minister of Justice and Minister of Immigration of Canada asking the Tajikistan authorities to help in providing assistance to Afghan refugees. Chairman of the Board of the Euro-Asian Jewish Congress Aaron G. Frenkel and Honorary President of the EAJC Alexander Mashkevich also made a significant contribution in facilitating this process.
Euro-Asian Jewish Congress leaders help Afghan refugees find asylum in Canada. (Credit: IsraAID)
“When some worrying events occur in the world, such as the situation in Afghanistan today, we, as the Jewish people, have no right to stand aside, and if it is within our power to provide assistance to the victims, we feel our duty to come to the rescue. We are very glad that 40 people today regained their hope for a new life,” said EAJC Board Chairman Aaron G. Frenkel.