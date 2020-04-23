Ex-IDF official: Facing mass Palestinian protest may spread coronavirus

Israel could face unique and increase coronavirus dangers if it decides to annex parts of the West Bank and confronts mass Palestinian protests as a result, a top former IDF official said on Thursday.Brig. Gen. (res.) Assaf Orion, who was a top intelligence and military diplomacy official and is now an INSS fellow, was part of an INSS simulated security cabinet meeting for addressing the corona crisis. Coming only days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz signed a coalition deal which included the potential for a significant annexation move, Orion addressed a less discussed practical downside.Whenever even partial West Bank annexation was discussed two months ago or anytime before that, objections to the move usually included: fairness to the Palestinians, concerns of diplomatic or legal fallout (especially before the International Criminal Court) and a potential spike in terror.But all of that was before the corona era.Orion warned that in the coronavirus era, even a “win” enforcing the law by controlling a protest could spread the virus and lead to a long-term “loss.”In the corona era, even a spike in terror attacks may not be nearly as dangerous as mass Palestinian protests forcing mass numbers of IDF troops to come into physical contact with demonstrators.A worst case scenario could mean protesters who know they are infected even using themselves as portable bio-weapons to infect the IDF’s border security forces, and a second wave of corona infections could even be caused unintentionally by asymptomatic infected protesters.Orion also believed that the Palestinian and regional reaction to a West Bank annexation move would be far more violent and damaging than the brief uptick in violence after the US moved in embassy to Jerusalem.Former IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. (res.) and INSS fellow Gadi Eisenkot also participated in the simulation and discussed the need of viewing each security threat through the lens of additional difficulties which the corona era might bring.At the same time, Eisenkot said that the defense establishment must be ready for terrorists in the West Bank and Gaza, Iran’s nuclear program and its attempts to move precision missiles to Syria and Lebanon as if there is nor coronavirus to slow them down.He encouraged the IDF to continue a policy of responding cautiously to mild attacks from Gaza and to focus retaliation more on Islamic Jihad than Hamas, presuming that intelligence showed than Hamas was staying out of the hostilities.Finally, Eisenkot noted that the Shin Bet and the Mossad must also be learning lessons during this period about how to operate better in the corona and post-corona environment.Former IDF international law division chief Col. (res.) Pnina Sharvit-Baruch noted that the High Court of Justice has generally endorsed the government’s new aggressive policies to fight corona even if they would be viewed as invading privacy in normal times.She said the High Court understood the high stakes and that the special measures to fight corona were necessary – as long as there was tight oversight and transparency.Much of the rest of the simulation revolved around debates between health, educational and finance experts about how to balance opening the country’s economy and educational institutions with the increased risks of infection such moves would present.