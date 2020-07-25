The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ex-MKs call on Ashkenazi to take stand on Chinese human rights violations

“The regime in China was willing to harm the whole world in order to defend its interests,” it states.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JULY 25, 2020 21:16
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Five Hundred former lawmakers, academics, artists and other prominent figures signed a letter to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi calling on Israel to take a stand against human rights violations by China.
When it comes to coronavirus, the letter reads, “the Chinese Communist Party adopted a policy of silencing that led to the disease to spread around the world and severe harm to human lives, society and the world and Israeli economy.”
“The regime in China was willing to harm the whole world in order to defend its interests,” it states.
The letter sponsored by Israeli advocates for the Falun Gong, a persecuted religious minority in China, states that the Chinese regime “cruelly persecutes” their coreligionists and forcibly harvests their organs. The US Congress and European Parliament, among other legislatures condemned the practice.
The signatories called for Israel, “establishment after the terrible Holocaust and the vow ‘never again,’” to raise its voice on the matter.
“Some factors say that silence is justified because of political or economic interests,” the letter reads. “In our opinion, no interest can justify ignoring the Jewish people’s historic responsibility.”
Cooperation with China will do more harm than good, and Israel must take a public stance, the letter stated.
Among the letter’s signatories is former Knesset speaker Avrum Burg, Likud MK and Zehut party leader Moshe Feiglin and several ex-Meretz MKs, including Zehava Gal-On and Naomi Hazan. Professors from Israel’s universities signed the letter, as well as prominent religious-Zionist Rabbi Shlomo Aviner.
Notably, the letter does not mention the Uighurs, a Muslim ethnic minority in China, an estimated million of whom have been forced into camps for what the CCP calls “re-education.”
Last week, drone footage taken several years ago from China’s Xinjiang region, home of the Uighurs went viral online. The video showed people waiting to board a train, likely to the camps, blindfolded with shaved heads, surrounded by armed guards.


Tags Gabi Ashkenazi China human rights violations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fire in Iran - Why are the Iran explosions happening now? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Going batty in times of corona and politicking By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
3 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
4 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
5 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by