The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Explaining expected light sentence for soldier who shot Palestinian

The Jerusalem Post has learned a significant number of new details which place the plea bargain in a new light.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 18, 2020 20:02
Palestinians carry the body of Ahmad Jamal Manasra during his funeral ceremony in the West Bank village of Wad Fokin, near Bethlehem on March 21, 2019 (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Palestinians carry the body of Ahmad Jamal Manasra during his funeral ceremony in the West Bank village of Wad Fokin, near Bethlehem on March 21, 2019
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
On Sunday, there were leaked reports that the IDF soldier who shot and killed an innocent Palestinian on March 20, 2019 at a junction near Efrat will get a lenient plea bargain carrying only three months of community service.
The bizarre result and incomplete explanation that the IDF Spokesman’s office gave on the record raised a range of questions.
But The Jerusalem Post has learned a significant number of new details which place the plea bargain in a new light.
Ahmad Manasra, the 23-year-old killed Palestinian, was helping another Palestinian, Ala Iaada, who had been shot by the same soldier and seriously wounded.
The soldier who killed Manasra was charged with negligent homicide.
But he was not charged for his original shooting and wounding of Iaada, though that first shooting is mentioned in the indictment.
Essentially, the IDF official statement said that Iaada was waving his hands at another driver who had collided with him, but then improperly left the scene.
Though Iaada obviously violated no laws simply by waving his hands at another driver improperly fleeing a collision scene, the IDF soldier believed that he was throwing rocks at passing vehicles.
The IDF legal division found that, though mistaken, this was a reasonable estimate.
Next, it followed that framing the incident as being about shooting to wound and arrest a dangerous rock thrower (as opposed to a rock thrower who is too far away to harm civilian drivers) was the basis for not charging the soldier for shooting Iaada.
Also, Iaada survived.
But none of this explains why the IDF soldier would get such a lenient charge and plea bargain with no jail time once he shot Manasra.
Even according to the soldier’s narrative, Manasra was not waiving his arms or endangering anyone.
The only way that the soldier justified his shooting of Manasra was that he believed Manasra was the same man as the original man he had shot who had previously been throwing rocks.
If Manasra had been the same man who was throwing rocks, then the soldier made a massive mistake of fact which changes the entire way a court would analyze his conduct.
This bizarre explanation exposes the soldier and the IDF to the questions: Is this story so preposterous that it is more likely a sloppy cover-up story? Even if the soldier made such a genuine mistake, if his view of the scene was poor enough to make such a basic mistake of identity, then maybe the soldier’s decision to shoot becomes too unreasonable under the circumstances to avoid a manslaughter charge?
The Post has learned that the soldier was a new immigrant with a background from a country which left him unprepared for the incident, which itself lasted a matter of seconds.
At the time of the incident, the soldier was alone at his post and it was the first time he had ever used live fire or been confronted with a potential operational situation, the Post has learned.
Further, the IDF Spokesman’s Office said that there had been warnings that same day of a heightened possibility of attacks.
In addition, the Post has learned that the soldier’s perspective was likely impacted by the general time period in which there was a spike of nearby terror attacks, including against a fellow soldier and against well-known Rabbi Achiad Ettinger in the three days before.
Finally, the Post has learned that – immediately after shooting Manasra and before he had any time to inspect the scene or carefully think through the incident – the soldier reported the incident as his having shot one rock thrower.
In contrast, when “Hebron Shooter” Elor Azaria was convicted of manslaughter of a Palestinian, a major factor was that in real-time he admitted fault, and only concocted an explanation which might justify his actions later.
The fact that the soldier in this case kept a coherent story from the time of his spontaneous response to his later response led the IDF legal division to conclude that he had no malicious intent, and truly made a mistake.
Once one accepts the soldier’s story as genuine, however unreasonable, the most serious charge that one can bring is negligent homicide, as opposed to manslaughter.
Even at this point, the soldier could have been given jail time.
Border policeman Ben Deri was convicted of negligent homicide and was still sentenced to nine months in jail.
The Post has learned that the IDF legal division view was that there was evidence against Ben Deri of malicious intent and that this led to a severe punishment (relative to a negligent homicide charge.)
However, the view is that the absence of malicious intent for the soldier in the March 2019 incident meant he should not spend time in IDF jail – especially since by the time he was indicted in July, the soldier was no longer in the IDF.
Incidentally, one reason that the soldier is being convicted of negligent homicide and not merely violating open fire rules is that the IDF was able to perform an autopsy, something which is not always possible with killed Palestinians.
The Post has learned that, operationally, the IDF might refrain from leaving a soldier with a similar background alone at such a sensitive post in the future.
Questions can still be raised about whether the IDF should have made an example of a soldier who opened fire in a situation when he had such a poor viewpoint that he misidentified who he was shooting at.
But given the additional factual information, some of the worst questions that could have been raised probably fall by the wayside.


Tags IDF lenient sentence IDF Soldiers
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu's secretive style of governance is an insult to his ministers By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Ruth Gavison's commitment to liberal nationalism is lasting legacy By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Ronald Lauder Mabrouk and mazel tov to all Muslims and Jews in this new era of peace By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
4 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
5 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by