Facebook removes viral photo inaccurately portraying 'IDF soldier'

Facebook removed a viral photo inaccurately captioned "an Israeli soldier kills a Palestinian child" after information came out that it was in fact a Chilean police officer who was depicted in the imagery, according to pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu.The photo was shared more than 25,000 times before its removal. The user that uploaded the photo, Nabil Ben H, allegedly works for the Tunisian Education Ministry, according to the profile description.The inaccuracy of the Facebook post was first brought to light by Israeli-Arab social activist Yoseph Haddad, who alerted Im Tirtzu to the post - who then alerted their followers to report it."We are proud of Yoseph Haddad for the amazing work he does on behalf of Israel," Im Tirtzu said in a statement He is an important voice in the Arab sector who encourages integration and peace – if only there were more like him!"