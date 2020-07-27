The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Facing doubters, Netanyahu, Katz, take bold steps against COVID-19 poverty

Approval of the Safety Net plan is joined with changing former unemployment benefits policy and pushing ahead with digitizing government services.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 27, 2020 17:36
Israel Katz chats with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel Katz chats with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The “Safety Net” plan championed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz is being debated in the Knesset Finance Committee on Monday and is likely to be approved. Meant to offer unemployed Israelis benefits until June 2021, it also offers vocational training and scaled assistance to businesses.  
Katz and Likud MK Etty Hava Atia announced on Monday that in order to encourage people to seek vocational training, they will not face a 30% cut in their unemployment benefits. The offered change is included in the plan being discussed, and the new policy will be upheld during the COVID-19 crisis.
Katz said that “in addition, I am looking into the option of giving a special incentive to employers who will train those on unpaid leave to [new] lines of high-priority work of value to productivity and economic growth.” 
Israel needs workers in construction, nursing and agriculture. Until COVID-19 struck, it relied on workers from China, the Palestinian Authority, the Philippines and Thailand to meet the demand. Allegedly due to the shortage of Chinese workers and managers, the opening of the Tel Aviv light rail was delayed by a year.
In addition, Israel needs skilled workers in the fields of digitalization, green-tech and energy – as the recently approved EastMed pipeline project will require workers with a whole new skill set, since such a large-scale project has never been attempted in the country before. 
The government already earmarked NIS 280 million to digitize government services on Sunday when it decided to adopt the Estonian model, The Marker reported. The decision includes the creation of eight teams to map eight life situations that mandate a citizen to come into contact with the state: birth, opening a business, importing goods, moving between jobs, moving one’s address, disability, old age care and death.
The teams are supposed to complete their work within eight months. When completed, each Israeli will have a digital zone he or she may use to get services from the state, nixing the need to wait in offices for an official to become available and filling out paper forms. To ensure privacy, data requested by one agency from another will be deleted after it is obtained and used. 
The “Security Net” plan arrives on the heels of the “Check for All” plan, two large-scale attempts to use public funding to help an economy that has been severely hurt by COVID-19 and the health restrictions imposed by the administration to curb the spread of the virus.
On Sunday, the Central Bureau of Statistics reported that most Israelis (53%) do not trust that the government is able to protect them during the coronavirus crisis. Some 55%  of respondents said they did not have faith in the Finance Ministry to help the economic situation. 
Finance Ministry accountant-general Roni Hezekiah resigned on Sunday; his resignation will come into effect with the passage of a state budget, or in late October, whichever comes first. 
The government is obligated by law to pass the budget by August 24, or else new elections will be held.
With Likud pushing for a rapid one-year budget, and Blue and White pushing for a two-year budget, Hezekiah would have been forced to run Israel with a budget originally proposed in 2017 if a new budget isn’t passed. 
“This saga seems to have no ending in sight,” a Finance Ministry official said, claiming that Hezekiah “has had enough.” 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Finance Ministry Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Two infants die after being forgotten in locked cars, we need a solution By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Is Netanyahu heading for elections? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Cold War with China does not involve Israel – best keep it that way By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Nimrod Goren The Eastern Mediterranean is a new diplomatic arena for Israel By NIMROD GOREN

Most Read

1 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
2 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Netherlands admits to paying terrorists who killed 17-year-old Israeli
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by