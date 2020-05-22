False positive for coronavirus sends 50 children, parents into quarantine

Thursday evening, hours after the parents of some 50 children had been told to go into self-isolation, the Tel Aviv area health department reported that the teaching assistant diagnosed with a coronavirus infection was actually a false positive test reading.The kindergarten team as well the children's parents have been informed that they may return to their usual activity. "I'm glad to inform that there was a human error in the coronavirus test results of the teacher's assistance in this private kindergarten, and that she is not sick," said Tzipi Bernad, the Tel Aviv deputy mayor in charge of pediatric care. "I'm glad to inform that the Health Ministry has announced [the parents can] return to [their normal] routine. We will continue to stay alert and maintain all guidelines, but the kindergarten may open as usual starting tomorrow."The parents of the toddlers were called to pick up their kids after receiving a message which said that the teachering assistant tested positive for coronavirus. Several parents have already tested their children for the virus following this. The teacher's assistant was released from her job after showing symptoms of the illness, which included a high fever. Despite this, parents brought their children into the facility and only afterwards did they have to go back and pick them up and only later did they have to go back and retrace their steps. The kindergarten's manager has stated that she waited for the test results before she told the parents to take their kids home.