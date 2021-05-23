The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Family of Arab teen shot during riots donate organs, honor coexistence

“We are a family who believes in coexistence, and we wanted to save lives regardless of religion, race and gender,” Dr. Raed Mahmid, an uncle of the boy said Sunday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 23, 2021 11:31
Muhammad Mahmid Qiyan (photo credit: Courtesy)
Muhammad Mahmid Qiyan
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The family of an Arab-Israeli teenager who was shot last during ethnic riots last week and ultimately succumbed to its wounds decided to donate its organs and to respond to death with life.
The death of 17-year-old Muhammad Mahmid Qiyan in Umm al-Fahm, who was shot while he was in a car with some friends, sparked outrage in the city and in the Arab community, as undercover police officers were declared responsible for it by the family and community leaders. The police has not accepted responsibility and the Justice Ministry’s Police Internal Investigations Department opened an investigation.
“We are a family who believes in coexistence, and we wanted to save lives regardless of religion, race and gender,” Dr. Raed Mahmid, an uncle of the boy said Sunday in a release by the National Transplant Center. “We saved six people.”
Qiyan’s heart was transplanted into a 37-year-old at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. His lungs were donated to a 66-year-old, also at Sheba. A 69-year-old at the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus, Petah Tikva received the boy’s liver, while a liver lobe was transplanted into a one-year-old baby at the Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel, Petah Tikva. Finally, the two kidneys were given to a 16-year-old at the Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa and to a 35-year-old at the Sourasky Medical Center, Tel Aviv.
According to the Hebrew-website Walla, all the recipients but one are Jewish.
Last week, also the family of 56-year-old Yigal Yehoshua, a Jewish man struck with a brick in Lod during riots, decided to donate his organs. 


Tags Israel jewish Arab Israeli organ donation
