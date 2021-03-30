The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Father of Rina Shnerb, killed by terror, to light Independence Day torch

Tropper explained to Shnerb that he will be honored this year due to the work of his non-profit organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 30, 2021 21:32
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019 (photo credit: Courtesy)
Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed by an improvised explosive device in the West Bank, August 23 2019
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, father of Rina Shnerb, the 17-year-old girl who was killed in a terrorist attack in the West Bank in 2019, was selected on Tuesday to light a torch during the state’s 73rd Independence Day ceremony.
Each year ahead of Independence Day, a designated committee chooses a number of prominent individuals from a wide range of fields and occupations to light a torch during Israel’s biggest national ceremony.
Shnerb was hiking with his daughter Rina and his son Dvir near a West Bank spring in August when a planted bomb was detonated by terrorists. Shnerb and his son were seriously injured and Rina was killed.
“What do you mean me? What do you mean?” exclaimed Shnerb when Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper called to tell him the news. “I am really not worthy.
“Thank you very much, I am very excited and really this is a big thing for us because we named our [daughter] Tiferet (glory) on Independence Day,” said Shnerb, explaining why the award means so much to him and his family.
Tiferet was born eight months after the murder [of Rina] and we called her Tiferet for the glory of the State of Israel.”
Tropper explained to Shnerb that he will be honored this year due to the work of his nonprofit organization, which has been active in Lod for years and for his actions in memory of his daughter. After Rina’s death, her family decided to found a nonprofit organization that provides food to Israelis in need, host learning events and more.
“You are picking life in spite of the great pain,” said Regev, who went on to insist that Shneb is very worthy of the prize due to his charitable actions.
“After her murder, and out of the pain it caused, the family decided to continue to spread Rina’s special light, from a place of choosing life and connection and love for the values and characteristics embodied by Rina,” the organization’s website says.
Celia Jean and Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


