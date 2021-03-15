Feel the burn, kill the virus; Maccabi sends COVID-19 vaccine van to gym

A Maccabi health services COVID-19 vaccination van parked outside of Holmes Place gym at Rishon LeZion to encourage people to get the shot and consider the benefits of regular exercise.

Calling Holmes Place gyms “green islands of safety,” Holmes Place CEO Keren Shtevy explained that the fitness chain only accepts clients who got both shots of the COVID-19 vaccination and can present the vaccinated confirmation by the Health Ministry or people who healed after getting the novel coronavirus.

"In the four weeks since we reopened not a single confirmed patient was found in any of the Holmes Place gyms," she said.

She called on the state of Israel to invest more in the fitness industry noting that those who keep active report better health, productivity, and “surgeries can be avoided.”

While the benefits of regular exercise and a healthy diet had been repeatedly demonstrated by scientific studies, many people reported weight gain during the pandemi c due to schools being closed and needing to work from home. Many shared they over-ate, or indulged in comfort foods or alcohol consumption, to get through the difficult times.

Head of Maccabi's Jerusalem district Haggai Frenkel said that "getting vaccinated at the gym is saying "My health, and that of those around me is important to me and I want to get back into training." I call on all those who work out to show responsibility and come get the shot."

It should be noted that people who get the shot in the van will need to wait for two weeks before they can obtain the permit allowing them to set foot inside the gym.

