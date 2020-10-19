Finance Minister Katz extends Disability Grant Law for children

Finance Minister MK Israel Katz and the Labor and Welfare Committee announced the extension of the Disability Grant Law, which will allow families with disabled children to receive annual grants, according to a government press release on Monday.The extension of the law was carried out in accordance with a commitment from the Finance Ministry and in cooperation with the committee's chairman, MK Haim Katz, continuing the allowance for approximately 67,000 children in Israel with disabilities, who receive a one-time annual grant of NIS 1,000. Knesset, disabled children will receive grants in two installments in October 2020 and December 2020, which will cost the government approximately one billion shekels.The amount of the grant varies according to disability type, with those with 100% disability receiving a grant of NIS 2,280. The motive behind the grant was due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and will be a temporary measure until changes to the framework are made to the National Insurance Law in 2018."I hope that we will soon complete the permanent law for increasing disability benefits that I led during my time as minister of Welfare,” Haim Katz said. “I welcome the approved grant and the agreements that have been added so that all disabled children will receive assistance, properly.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });As part of the law passed in the