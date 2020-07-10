The Finance Ministry is pushing forward legislation that will ensure the National Insurance Institute (NII) will continue to hand over its extra funds to the ministry, stripping away some of its decades-long agecy, Haaretz reported on Friday. The root of the clash between the ministry and the NII is the 1995 law that regulates what NII can do, and clause 34 which states that surplus funds collected by the institute will be used “for constructive investments.” It does not say who decides what such investments are. In the 1980’s NII began to deliver surplus funds to the Finance Ministry in exchange for bonds. This led to the ministry being NIS 200 b. In debt to NII with the institute claiming that, in addition to the debt, the ministry further owes NIS 140 b. for decisions made in previous decades for which the agency received no compensation. The pattern of the NII feeding the ministry continued until the coronavirus crisis began.NII keeps surplus funds to ensure it can pay unemployment aid to roughly one million Israelis now facing extreme uncertainty. The ministry plans to introduce in the upcoming Arrangements Law, an amendment to clause 34, to ensure that the previous practice will be kept. However, the institution would prefer to be able to invest its own surplus money, stating that it should be the body deciding what is a constructive investment and what is not. While this part of the Arrangements Law is allegedly intended to be introduced to the Knesset when a budget is presented, the ministry is considering introducing oversight above NII in the form of Labor Minister Itzik Shmuli who will be able to approve or deny how the institute uses its own budget. This would essentially place NII under the jurisdiction of the government, if introduced and passed. According to the agency’s predictions for the next decades, even if the ministry were to pay it back NIS 340 b. and add interest, it would still not be able to fund the pensions it would be required to provide in the future.