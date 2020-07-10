The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Finance Ministry uses COVID-19 to twist National Insurance Institute’s arm

The proposed legislation will curb the independence of the Social Security Agency, to which the Finance Ministry already owns NIS 200 billion.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 10, 2020 21:14
Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz (photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Israel's Finance Minister Israel Katz
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The Finance Ministry is pushing forward legislation that will ensure the National Insurance Institute (NII) will continue to hand over its extra funds to the ministry, stripping away some of its decades-long agecy, Haaretz reported on Friday.  
The root of the clash between the ministry and the NII is the 1995 law that regulates what NII can do, and clause 34 which states that surplus funds collected by the institute will be used “for constructive investments.” It does not say who decides what such investments are.  
In the 1980’s NII began to deliver surplus funds to the Finance Ministry in exchange for bonds. This led to the ministry being NIS 200 b. In debt to NII with the institute claiming that, in addition to the debt, the ministry further owes NIS 140 b. for decisions made in previous decades for which the agency received no compensation. The pattern of the NII feeding the ministry continued until the coronavirus crisis began.
NII keeps surplus funds to ensure it can pay unemployment aid to roughly one million Israelis now facing extreme uncertainty.
The ministry plans to introduce in the upcoming Arrangements Law, an amendment to clause 34, to ensure that the previous practice will be kept. However, the institution would prefer to be able to invest its own surplus money, stating that it should be the body deciding what is a constructive investment and what is not.  
While this part of the Arrangements Law is allegedly intended to be introduced to the Knesset when a budget is presented, the ministry is considering introducing oversight above NII in the form of Labor Minister Itzik Shmuli who will be able to approve or deny how the institute uses its own budget. This would essentially place NII under the jurisdiction of the government, if introduced and passed.   
According to the agency’s predictions for the next decades, even if the ministry were to pay it back NIS 340 b. and add interest, it would still not be able to fund the pensions it would be required to provide in the future.


Tags economy Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVITCH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by