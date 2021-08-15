The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Findings from the murder scene of Tair Rada to be re-examined pending trial

The prosecution will revisit the findings from the scene from Nofei Golan school in Katzrin, using up-to-date DNA testing and technology.

By MATAN VASSERMAN/MAARIV  
AUGUST 15, 2021 01:58
tair rada 298.88 (photo credit: Channel 2)
tair rada 298.88
(photo credit: Channel 2)
The prosecution will re-examine the findings from the day Tair Rada was murdered in 2006, claims a letter by the prosecution to the court in preparation for the third trial for Roman Zadorov, accused of murdering 13-year-old Rada 15 years ago.
In a letter sent late last week to the court and to the lawyer of Roman Zadorov, Yoram Halevi, the prosecution wrote that they will rerun DNA tests on the findings located at the scene of the murder in the bathroom stall back in 2006.
The prosecution will revisit the findings from the scene from Nofei Golan school in Katzrin, using up-to-date DNA testing and technology, in an attempt to locate evidence that affiliates Zadorov, who was thrice convicted of murder based on circumstantial evidence, with the act. Among the findings that will undergo retesting: blood stains from the scene, the bloody tissues that were found in the trashcan in the bathroom stall where the murder took place, hairs that were found at the site, Tair's jeans and the bloodstains that were found on the toilet in the stall.
Rada was found stabbed to death in a bathroom at the Nofei Golan school in Katzrin in 2006. Zadorov, the school custodian, was arrested less than a week later and found guilty of the 13-year-old’s murder in September 2010.
Roman Zadorov (credit: DUDU AZOULAI)Roman Zadorov (credit: DUDU AZOULAI)
A month ago, the prosecution updated Nazareth District Court that State Attorney Amit Aisman intends to retrial Roman Zadorov. Following the decision of Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer, who accepted the request to hold another trial on Zadorov's case, the state attorney assembled a team of experienced lawyers from different districts, who have thus far not been involved in any part of Zadorov's trial.
In a dramatic decision, the Nazareth District Court ruled to free convicted murderer Roman Zadorov to house arrest pending his retrial.
Translated by Hadas Labrisch. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


Tags crime high court of justice murder tair rada
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's success in the fight against coronavirus is up to us

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel will pay a price for being on wrong side of the US-China fight

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Bennett should beware of CIA director William Burns - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Can Lebanon be cured by Hezbollah's crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Oded Revivi

A bird’s-eye view of the settlement enterprise after Area C announcement

 By ODED REVIVI
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by