The prosecution will re-examine the findings from the day Tair Rada was murdered in 2006, claims a letter by the prosecution to the court in preparation for the third trial for Roman Zadorov, accused of murdering 13-year-old Rada 15 years ago.

In a letter sent late last week to the court and to the lawyer of Roman Zadorov, Yoram Halevi, the prosecution wrote that they will rerun DNA tests on the findings located at the scene of the murder in the bathroom stall back in 2006.

The prosecution will revisit the findings from the scene from Nofei Golan school in Katzrin, using up-to-date DNA testing and technology, in an attempt to locate evidence that affiliates Zadorov, who was thrice convicted of murder based on circumstantial evidence, with the act. Among the findings that will undergo retesting: blood stains from the scene, the bloody tissues that were found in the trashcan in the bathroom stall where the murder took place, hairs that were found at the site, Tair's jeans and the bloodstains that were found on the toilet in the stall.

Rada was found stabbed to death in a bathroom at the Nofei Golan school in Katzrin in 2006. Zadorov, the school custodian, was arrested less than a week later and found guilty of the 13-year-old’s murder in September 2010.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Roman Zadorov (credit: DUDU AZOULAI)

A month ago, the prosecution updated Nazareth District Court that State Attorney Amit Aisman intends to retrial Roman Zadorov. Following the decision of Supreme Court deputy chief justice Hanan Melcer, who accepted the request to hold another trial on Zadorov's case, the state attorney assembled a team of experienced lawyers from different districts, who have thus far not been involved in any part of Zadorov's trial.

In a dramatic decision , the Nazareth District Court ruled to free convicted murderer Roman Zadorov to house arrest pending his retrial.

Translated by Hadas Labrisch. Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.