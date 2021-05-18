The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fintech company ThetaRay raises $31 million

The company said it intends to use the capital raised to market a cloud version of its products and expand its target audiences.

By ZEV STUB  
MAY 18, 2021 16:59
(L-R) ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit and Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman (photo credit: Courtesy)
(L-R) ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit and Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman
(photo credit: Courtesy)
ThetaRay, which enables the acceleration of cross-border payments between banks while blocking the funding of terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas, said Tuesday it completed a $31 million fundraising round.
The round included new investors Eric Benhamou, investing through Benhamou Global Ventures, and Saints fund, as well as existing investors: OurCrowd, Bank Hapoalim SBT and others. With the latest round of investment, the company has raised more than $ 90 million.
The company said it intends to use the capital raised to market a cloud version of its products and expand its target audiences.  At the same time, ThetaRay also announced that the governments of Nigeria & Ukraine have successfully implemented ThetaRay’s solutions fighting terrorism and corruption.
The volume of cross-border money transfers is set to increase significantly in the post-Corona world, with a market estimated at $25 trillion a year. Governments and law enforcement agencies around the world have stepped up efforts to fight financial crimes of theft, fraud and money laundering, leading to tightened enforcement creating blockages in global commercial conduct.
This can cause many businesses severe difficulties in cross-border payments between banks, as well as business uncertainty & exclusion from the financial trade system. ThetaRay's solution releases blockages created in the international trade arteries so the company can offer a secure transfer path to the global financial system.
“We are on the verge of a real revolution in securing the global financial system," said ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "During this period, when the cross-border payment network has become the lifeblood of the world trade infrastructure, ThetaRay is here to instill certainty and reduce risks in secure cross-border payments, furthermore ThetaRays solution offers a unique and reliable solution allowing full detection of known and unknown threats as well as a 99% alert reduction compared to legacy systems. Our target market has become almost endless with the launch of our cloud solution which guarantees the company’s aggressive growth in the coming years."
"From a company that led the field of AML (Anti-Money Laundering) technologically, ThetaRay is changing the picture and bringing revolutionary products to the field of Cross-Border Payments, which will allow banks to dramatically increase, their income enabling safe and unrestricted money transfers in both large and small banks," said Erel Margalit, JVP founder and Chairman, and ThetaRay's Board Chairman.
"This revolution will enable many organizations and people around the world to transfer money faster, more securely and with far fewer fees and stops along the way. What Swift did to the banking world 25 years ago, ThetaRay will do to the banking world in the next ten years. Business security and co-operation between countries will be possible when financial cybercriminals are left out of the secure system that ThetaRay has created together with the banks."


Tags startup finance fundraising
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to better coordinate the image war - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

As violence rages, Netanyahu is eating what he cooked

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Pamela Peled

An open letter to Naftali Bennett: Heal our country

 By PAMELA PELED

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by