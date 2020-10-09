The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Fire breaks out across Israel, houses burn and residents evacuated

The fire department released a statement that read: "There is no control over the fire."

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 15:12
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A fire engulfs a house in the city of Nof HaGalil, October 9, 2020.
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Multiple fires broke out in multiple areas across Israel on Friday, the strongest of which have resulted in many to be evacuated from their homes, and houses to go up in flames. 
IDF soldiers were recruited to help wildfire containment efforts and evacuate citizens from residential areas of the country that were under threat. 
Friday morning, around 25 fire teams including volunteers, were called to the area of Kfar HaOranim, located near Modi'in Illit to contain wildfires in the area, which engulfed a number of houses. Air support also arrived, and rescue services requested that residents of the village evacuate. 
The amount of emergency service workers were not enough, and a request was sent for more fire teams and air support in addition to teams already at the scene. The fire department released a statement that read: "There is no control over the fire."
Police arrived to the scene for the purpose of evacuating people from their homes, and a special unit was opened to coordinate all arriving security and aide forces.
Later Friday afternoon, IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Regional Brigade were recruited to help contain the wildfire and continue evacuation efforts, and the area underwent an assessment by head of the brigade, Colonel Yiftah Nurkin.
A wildfire near Kfar HaOranim near Modi'in Illit englufs several houses, citizens of the village evacuשte, October 9, 2020. (Ori Lewis)A wildfire near Kfar HaOranim near Modi'in Illit englufs several houses, citizens of the village evacuשte, October 9, 2020. (Ori Lewis)
The fires are seemingly a result of bush that overgrew during the intense heatwave. 
Meanwhile, another wildfire broke out near the village of Umm-al-Qutuf.
Police officers and fire services arrived at the area, in addition to air support, in attempts to contain the fire and protect the residents of the village. 
Citizens in this village were also evacuated, traffic directed and security forces were directed to the area using police helicopters. 
 
Fire services work to contain a wildfire near Kfar HaOranim, October 10, 2020. (Ori Lewis)Fire services work to contain a wildfire near Kfar HaOranim, October 10, 2020. (Ori Lewis)
 
In addition, a fire in the Churchill Forest in the Galil region. At least seven fire teams arrived to contain the fire, and residents of the city of Nof HaGalil living near the wildfire were requested to evacuate. At least one fire was engulfed in flames, and two citizens injured as a result of smoke inhalation. 
A smaller fire was also reported near the Illut Tzipori junction, requiring only four fire teams for containment efforts.
More fires were reported in additional areas of the country, including in the West Bank settlement of Mevo Dotan and Bat Hefer. Traffic has been directed away from these areas, and residents in many municipalities have been asked to evacuate their homes.
IDF soldiers were recruited to both of these areas to help contain the fires located in the Menashe Regional Bigrade and to help evacuate residents of from both of the areas. 


Tags fire wildfires Modi’in Illit
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by