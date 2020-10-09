Fire breaks out across Israel, houses burn and residents evacuated

IDF soldiers were recruited to help wildfire containment efforts and evacuate citizens from residential areas of the country that were under threat. Multiple fires broke out in multiple areas across Israel on Friday, the strongest of which have resulted in many to be evacuated from their homes, and houses to go up in flames.IDF soldiers were recruited to help wildfire containment efforts and evacuate citizens from residential areas of the country that were under threat.

The amount of emergency service workers were not enough, and a request was sent for more fire teams and air support in addition to teams already at the scene. The fire department released a statement that read: "There is no control over the fire." Police arrived to the scene for the purpose of evacuating people from their homes, and a special unit was opened to coordinate all arriving security and aide forces. Later Friday afternoon, IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Regional Brigade were recruited to help contain the wildfire and continue evacuation efforts, and the area underwent an assessment by head of the brigade, Colonel Yiftah Nurkin. A wildfire near Kfar HaOranim near Modi'in Illit englufs several houses, citizens of the village evacuשte, October 9, 2020. (Ori Lewis) Friday morning, around 25 fire teams including volunteers, were called to the area of Kfar HaOranim, located near Modi'in Illit to contain wildfires in the area, which engulfed a number of houses. Air support also arrived, and rescue services requested that residents of the village evacuate.The amount of emergency service workers were not enough, and a request was sent for more fire teams and air support in addition to teams already at the scene. The fire department released a statement that read: "There is no control over the fire."Police arrived to the scene for the purpose of evacuating people from their homes, and a special unit was opened to coordinate all arriving security and aide forces.Later Friday afternoon, IDF soldiers from the Ephraim Regional Brigade were recruited to help contain the wildfire and continue evacuation efforts, and the area underwent an assessment by head of the brigade, Colonel Yiftah Nurkin.

The fires are seemingly a result of bush that overgrew during the intense heatwave.

Meanwhile, another wildfire broke out near the village of Umm-al-Qutuf.

Police officers and fire services arrived at the area, in addition to air support, in attempts to contain the fire and protect the residents of the village.

Citizens in this village were also evacuated, traffic directed and security forces were directed to the area using police helicopters.



Fire services work to contain a wildfire near Kfar HaOranim, October 10, 2020. (Ori Lewis)



In addition, a fire in the Churchill Forest in the Galil region. At least seven fire teams arrived to contain the fire, and residents of the city of Nof HaGalil living near the wildfire were requested to evacuate. At least one fire was engulfed in flames, and two citizens injured as a result of smoke inhalation.