Firefighters rescue civilians trapped in a fire in Jerusalem

The intense fire has trapped several families inside the buildings.

The fire is not yet under control. Firefighters are still trying to manage the situation, along with searching for anyone who may be trapped.

"The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in a complex of six buildings," said Eli Edri, who headed the firefighters to the scene. "A large number of civilians, and some small children were trapped in their houses due to the heavy smoke, and many vehicles caught fire. Several warehouses and apartments also caught fire."

