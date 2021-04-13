First Arab-Israeli Remembrance Day ceremony took place in Ar'ara

The first and so far only Remembrance Day ceremony in the Arab sector took place on Tuesday at the town of Ar'ara.The ceremony took place at the "Sayd tent for equality and peace" monument, which serves as a memorial for fallen Arab soldiers of the IDF. Participants in this ceremony included Muslim and Christian Arabs, as well as Druze and Jews who came to commemorate the fallen Arab soldiers. Four memorial candles were lit during the ceremony, one for each of the fallen from the Jewish, Muslim, Christian and Druze communities, as well as a fifth candle, lit as a candle of hope for unity in Israeli society. "It's quite moving to hold the memorial service in Arab society and honor the memory of Arab fallen among all the other fallen in Israel's wars and terror attacks," said Josef Hadad, who organized the event and Arab-Israeli IDF veteran. "It is a sad and painful day for all of Israeli society and we should all bow our heads and remember those heroes who died for this country, and make sure we nurture it to become better. May God bless their souls."Other speakers at the ceremony included parents of fallen Arab Israeli soldiers, as well as a police delegation to participate in the ceremony. Israelis bowed their heads in mourning Tuesday evening to honor the 23,928 fallen soldiers and civilian victims of wars and terrorism.
A minute-long siren was sounded out across the country at 8 p.m.