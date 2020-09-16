The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
First Chadian military cargo plan to land in Israel for humanitarian aid

IFA is donating tents to help 12,000 people made homeless by floods in that country.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 21:42
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Deputy Director of Chad's civil cabinet Abdelkerim Idriss Déby (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Deputy Director of Chad's civil cabinet Abdelkerim Idriss Déby
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The first military cargo plane from Chad is set to land in Israel to pick up humanitarian aid from a private nongovernmental organization called Israeli Flying Aid (IFA).
According to the group’s founder Gal Lasky, the flight will land at Israeli air-force base after flying over Sudan.
Israel does not have formal relations with either Sudan or Chad, but both countries are on the list of Muslim majority nations likely to establish diplomatic ties with Israel in the near future as part of the US backed efforts for such normalized ties.
According to Lasky, the flight was jointly coordinated by both countries through the Prime Minister’s Office and National Security Council.
About 760,000 people have been hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Africa, out of which 188,000 were impacted in Chad.
Floods are common during the rainy season, but in recent years climate change, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent disasters as rapidly-growing cities struggle with heavier-than-normal rainfall.
Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, Ghana, Niger, Mali, Nigeria, Congo Republic and Senegal are among those worst-hit this year.
Lasky said that IFA is also donating protective gear against COVID-19 to help medical personnel and equipment to assist in spraying pesticides that kills malaria carrying mosquitoes.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Chad Coronavirus COVID-19
