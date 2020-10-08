The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

First coronavirus ward staffed by IDF to open Sunday at Rambam Hospital

Ward will be staffed by 140 personnel from the IDF’s medical corps and will treat patients in moderate-serious condition

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 9, 2020 06:00
IDF toops trai to staff Rambam Hospital coronavirus ward (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF toops trai to staff Rambam Hospital coronavirus ward
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF will begin treating novel coronavirus patients at the underground parking lot of Rambam Hospital in Haifa on Sunday, a week earlier than planned.
The underground parking lot has been transformed into patient bays that can treat some 770 patients. The 140 doctors, paramedics, nurses and medics from the military will staff the ward, which will be treating patients in moderate to serious condition.
Col. Dr. Erez Karp, Commander of Operations at Rambam told The Jerusalem Post that though only one ward will open on Sunday, a second ward will open next week if needed and a third can open at a later date, “but that looks to be unnecessary right now.”
Israel currently has 61,049 active cases and 1,824 people have died.
When the ward opens, the first patients will come from across northern Israel but it can also take in patients from hospitals around the country where wards are filling up, Karp explained.
The personnel will come from all over the IDF’s medical corps, with some doctors specializing in certain fields like internal or family medicine and nurses specializing in emergency medicine.
“We will provide our patients will excellent care,” Karp said. He expects the level of care to be “To the high standards of Rambam, even better if possible.”
According to Karp, if a third ward is opened the military will need to take more career officers from the medical corps to staff the ward rather than call up reserves which could hurt the health system, which is already under heavy stress treating the thousands of Israelis sick with the coronavirus and other illnesses.
While the military had originally said that the IDF decided to collaborate with the hospital in Haifa due to the high number of cases in Israel’s north – which had been hit particularly hard at the beginning of the second wave – according to Karp that is no longer the case.
“The numbers have gone down in recent days,” he said. “Rambam already has a great underground infrastructure and a war room and we are only bringing the manpower to run it. The basic infrastructure was already there. It was an opportunity to take what there already was and treat corona patients.”
Karp, who is also the medical commander of the Northern Command, also explained that in addition to having experience in treating COVID-19 patients, Rambam is the main hospital used by the IDF when a war breaks out in the north.
“This is the hospital we use during war... We trust each other,” he said.


Tags IDF rambam hospital Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting perceptions of the Holocaust in the Arab world By JPOST EDITORIAL
If Israel's leadership was responsible it would look after everyone By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum The Pence-Harris debate and a divided America By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Coping with PTSD since the establishment of Israel By EHUD OLMERT
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us. The ‘bureaucrats’ who deserve our thanks By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by