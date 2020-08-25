The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Fitness firm among first Israeli companies to openly expand into UAE

While the business sector is fully aware of the lucrative opportunities made possible by the peace deal with the UAE, Bo&Bo is still among the first to actually openly sign a deal to launch operation

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 01:50
A GENERAL VIEW of the ADNOC headquarters and Emirates Towers in Abu Dhabi. (photo credit: HAMAD I MOHAMMED/REUTERS)
Israeli health and fitness firm Bo&Bo Ltd. has become one of the first Israeli companies to openly sign a deal to export their products in the United Arab Emirates, following the normalization deal announced between the two nations.
Bo&Bo is a firm that has extensive experience in developing different products to promote health and fitness. Among their line of products is a smart balance board, which is designed to aid recovery and muscle building. The product is available for professional physiotherapists and trainers, but is also used by the military and for consumers to use in home workouts.
While the business sector is fully aware of the lucrative opportunities made possible by the peace deal with the UAE, Bo&Bo is still among the first to actually openly sign a deal to launch operations there.
“We used to have to go through all kinds of intermediaries to do business with Arab countries. It was always indirect and artificial. Now we can get personal and we no longer have to keep our business under the radar,” Bo&Bo co-founder and CEO Gadi Nir said in a statement.
Another business that recently opened operations in the country is the World Center for Jewish Education (WCJE), which launched a virtual ulpan to teach Hebrew to interested Emiratis.
Aaron Reich contributed to this report.


