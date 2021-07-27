Five arrested for months-old murder of Jaffa Sheikh





While he was a deeply conservative Muslim, he spoke out against criminal elements and violence in the Arab-Israeli community. The shooting might mean these elements are sending out a message, not even religious leaders are out of reach.

Alongside his involvement in religious and social work, he worked as an accountant.

According to KAN, the suspects were four men and one women in their 20s, all residents of Jaffa. The suspicion is that the crimes were committed as part of a long and bloody family feud.

Nijam, 39, was murdered in the attack, and his nephew, Omar Kurdi, 26-years-old from Ramle, was seriously injured.

His funeral was attended by hundreds of people in what was then a violation of the COVID-19 restrictions, but police did not intervene. MK Sami Abou Shahadeh (Balad) also attended the funeral.